SINGAPORE, June 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 1, 2024.



OKX Wallet Now Integrated with NEOPIN

OKX Wallet is now integrated with NEOPIN , the world's leading one-stop, non-custodial Permissioned DeFi protocol. This integration allows OKX Wallet users to access NEOPIN's services directly through the OKX Wallet interface.

NEOPIN is designed to bridge traditional finance and DeFi protocols within a regulated environment, offering secure crypto use while leveraging benefits of both CeFi and DeFi. It provides diverse multi-chain products with competitive high yields and is developing a DeFi regulatory framework in cooperation with the UAE government.

This integration brings significant benefits to OKX users, providing them with access to NEOPIN's innovative DeFi solutions that combine profitability, reliability, and regulatory compliance. OKX Wallet users can now easily participate in NEOPIN's diverse offerings, including earning interest on various blockchain protocols, all within the secure and familiar environment of their OKX Wallet.

