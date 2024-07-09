Launch of Drug & Alcohol Screening Resource Center 2.0 to help Employers Navigate the Challenges of Drug Screening
PreemploymentDirectory.com releases Drug & Alcohol Screening Resource Center 2.0 to help Employers deal with the everchanging drug screening landscape
Employers today are faced with a complex maze of laws that deal with legal drug use across the U.S. and varying requirements in a continuously evolving legal landscape.”ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Drug & Alcohol Screening Resource Center consolidates multiple channels of information and serves as a hub to provide easy access to drug screening information.
The Resource Center contains:
• News and Article Library
• Training & Educational Resources
• Thought leadership and expert insights on drug screening
• Drug screening providers
• Drug screening Challenge Quiz to test your knowledge
• Consulting Resources
• Drug Screening white papers
• Drug & Alcohol Associations
The Resource Center contains white papers on ‘How to Create a Drug Screening Policy’ and ‘How to Select a Drug Screening Provider.’
It also provides access to the leading newsletter for professional background screeners, The Background Buzz. Copies of past editions can be accessed here.
The Resource Center is a first-of-its-kind source that is non-proprietary, not commercially oriented and is focused solely on providing relevant and current information.
You will be hard-pressed to find another source that has this type and amount of information in one place.
W. Barry Nixon, Founder and Owner of PreemploymentDirectory.com, is a widely recognized expert on background screening is the co-author of the landmark book Background Screening Investigations: Managing Hiring Risk from an HR and Security Perspective and a past recipient of the coveted ‘Most Influential People in Security’ award by Security Magazine.
Mr. Nixon said, “Employers today are faced with a complex maze of laws that deal with legal drug use across the states, varying requirements regarding how they can treat applicants and employees and a continuously evolving legal landscape. We created the Resource Center with the goal to be a comprehensive source of information to help employers, providers and background screening industry firms get information to manage the challenge.”
Visit our Drug & Alcohol Screening Resource Center today to find what you are looking for or bookmark it for future use.
Please direct any questions to W. Barry Nixon at 1-949-922-5374 or you can email him at wbnixon (at) PreemploymentDirectory.com or contact him on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/w-barry-nixon-426580/
ABOUT PREEPLOYMENTDIRECTORY.COM:
PreemploymentDirectory.com is the leading background screening news and information portal on the web and houses the leading directory of background screening companies designed to make it easy for employers to quickly find a background screening provider to meet their needs. The website includes a Background Screening Knowledge Center that houses an extensive Article Library, an Accreditation Resource Center, a Continuous Screening Resource Center, Employment Screening Advice for Employers and much more. We also publish the leading e-newsletter for the industry - The Background Buzz.
