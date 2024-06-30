Interstate 29 Reopened in Southeast South Dakota

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Contact: Craig Smith, Director of Operations, 605-773-5155

PIERRE, S.D. – At 3 p.m. (CT) on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, state officials reopened the northbound and southbound lanes on Interstate 29 from exit 2 to exit 26 in southeast South Dakota. Motorists are advised that while all lanes of traffic are open, there may be standing water along the shoulders of the roadway. This past weekend both northbound and southbound lanes of I-29 were closed due to record high water from the Big Sioux River.

Motorists are also reminded that while I-29 has reopened, local roads and other state highways continue to be impacted by high water, clean-up efforts, and emergency response. The attached flood traffic plan map indicates locations that remain closed and roads that are open only to local traffic near exit 4 in North Sioux City. The map is also available at https://dot.sd.gov/travelers/travelers/flooding-information. As conditions change, local roads and on and off-ramps at exit 4 may require closure to facilitate response operations.

The public is asked to please stay away from these impacted areas to allow the response efforts to be completed safely. Motorists should not drive through rushing or standing water over roadways as the road may be washed out underneath.

Please visit https://sd511.org or download the SD511 mobile app to view all current road closures and highway obstructions.

