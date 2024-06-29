Ex CIA Insider Issues Urgent Warning of Economic and Social Turmoil Post-2024 Election

Predicting significant market crashes and civil unrest, former CIA advisor Jim Rickards advises urgent preparatory measures as the U.S. approaches polarizing election

NEW YORK, June 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the 2024 Presidential Election approaching, Paradigm Press Group's Jim Rickards, a highly respected economist and former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, and White House, is sounding the alarm on an impending national crisis. Known for his accurate predictions of the 2008 Great Recession, Trump’s 2016 Election win, and the Covid Crisis of 2020, Rickards now warns of social and economic chaos that could follow this election.





Jim Rickards

“The 2024 election is poised to be one of the most tumultuous events in American history,” Rickards states. “We are facing the potential for a 50% market crash, the collapse of the US dollar, and widespread civil unrest. The time to prepare is now.”

Key points of Ex CIA Rickards’ urgent warning:

Election-Triggered Market Crash: Rickards foresees a massive stock market downturn, with potential losses exceeding 50%, and a significant devaluation of the US dollar. Civil Unrest and Possible Martial Law: His forecast includes a high probability of violent riots and social disorder, possibly leading to the imposition of martial law and temporary suspension of civil rights. Immediate Action Required: Rickards outlines five essential steps Americans should take immediately to protect their wealth and personal safety. Proven Track Record: With a history of accurate predictions, Rickards’ insights and strategies are based on extensive experience and expertise.

The 2024 Presidential Election could be the ‘Tipping Point’

Rickards outlines several reasons as to why the stock market could fall at any moment following the election.

Election Chaos and Legal Challenges : Rickards suggests that the 2024 Presidential Election could be similar to the 2000 election but on a much larger scale. This could lead to a prolonged period of uncertainty, causing investors to panic and sell off their stocks.

: Rickards suggests that the 2024 Presidential Election could be similar to the 2000 election but on a much larger scale. This could lead to a prolonged period of uncertainty, causing investors to panic and sell off their stocks. Refusal to Transfer Power and Civil Unrest: If Trump wins the election, but is prevented from taking office by the current establishment, Rickards predicts widespread civil unrest to break out. Violent protests, clashes with law enforcement, and potential declarations of martial law could create tremendous fear and uncertainty, driving a massive sell-off in the stock market.

If Trump wins the election, but is prevented from taking office by the current establishment, Rickards predicts widespread civil unrest to break out. Violent protests, clashes with law enforcement, and potential declarations of martial law could create tremendous fear and uncertainty, driving a massive sell-off in the stock market. Collapse of the US Dollar : Rickards foresees a scenario where the political instability resulting from election chaos and civil unrest leads to a loss of confidence in the US dollar. As investors seek safer assets, there could be a rapid devaluation of the dollar, causing a fight from dollar-denominated assets, including stocks.

: Rickards foresees a scenario where the political instability resulting from election chaos and civil unrest leads to a loss of confidence in the US dollar. As investors seek safer assets, there could be a rapid devaluation of the dollar, causing a fight from dollar-denominated assets, including stocks. Increasing Inflation: We still have an inflation problem. The combination of government spending, policies, and political instability could lead to hyperinflation. Rickards warns that inflation could become “1000 times worse” than current levels, eroding the value of investments and causing a stock market crash as investors try to preserve their wealth.

We still have an inflation problem. The combination of government spending, policies, and political instability could lead to hyperinflation. Rickards warns that inflation could become “1000 times worse” than current levels, eroding the value of investments and causing a stock market crash as investors try to preserve their wealth. Policy and Governance Issues: Rickards notes that we can not continue to sustain the current administration’s policies on immigration and spending. If things remain, we could be headed towards economic instability. For instance, massive government spending could lead to a fiscal crisis, where the government is unable to service its debt, causing a loss of confidence in the financial system.

Rickards notes that we can not continue to sustain the current administration’s policies on immigration and spending. If things remain, we could be headed towards economic instability. For instance, massive government spending could lead to a fiscal crisis, where the government is unable to service its debt, causing a loss of confidence in the financial system. Historical Comparison: Rickards being one who successfully predicted the 2008 financial crisis, implies that similar systemic risks are present today. He suggests that underlying economic weaknesses, combined with political instability, could lead to a sudden market downturn similar to the collapse experienced in 2008.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a distinguished lawyer, economist, and investment banker with over five decades of experience on Wall Street and in international finance. He has advised the highest levels of government, including: the CIA, Pentagon, and White House.

Jim has also authored several best-selling books on economic policy and financial markets. Known for his accurate predictions of the 2008 Great Recession, Trump’s 2016 Election win, and the Covid Crisis of 2020, Rickards now warns of catastrophic consequences that could follow this election.

Take the necessary next steps, NOW

Jim has prepared an entire brief on how every American can prepare themselves for the potential economic and social destruction following the upcoming election.

