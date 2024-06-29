Granville College opens new campus locations in downtown Vancouver and Surrey

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granville College continues to build its reputation as Canada’s leading career college with the opening of new state-of-the art campus locations in Vancouver’s downtown core and Surrey City Centre.



Both Surrey and Vancouver have become international education hubs attracting students from all over the world for training that leads to secure and meaningful employment.

The new Granville College Vancouver campus occupies two floors of a building in the heart of the downtown area to serve both domestic and international students.

The all-new Surrey campus is in the City Centre area of Canada’s fastest growing city. Both new campus locations are strategically located close to the Skytrain with access to major transportation routes.

Granville College provides diploma and training programs that include Canada’s first veterinary technician program along with learning for paralegal, business and management, human resources management, dental office administration, hospitality, healthcare and English as a Second Language (ESL).

“Education is the most powerful force to change the world,” says Chief Operating Officer Chamara Perera. “The new expanded campus locations will enable us to grow and offer new programs in fields like technology, artificial intelligence and the trades where there is an increasing shortage of workers.”

For more than 30 years, Granville College has helped thousands of students get the hands-on training, professional experience and ongoing support to pursue successful careers. The new expanded campus location will enhance the student experience.

Granville College is part of the Opulence Education Group, a global education organization providing world class accessible education with a wide range of programs delivered in Canada, India, Australia and the U-K.

Career training institutions play a vital role in meeting the demands placed on the labour force for the future as it is estimated that, in the next decade, British Columbia will have over 1 million new job openings in fields like health care, technology, education, social services and skilled trades.