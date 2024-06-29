Submit Release
News Search

There were 138 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,175 in the last 365 days.

Granville College opens new campus locations in downtown Vancouver and Surrey

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granville College continues to build its reputation as Canada’s leading career college with the opening of new state-of-the art campus locations in Vancouver’s downtown core and Surrey City Centre.

Both Surrey and Vancouver have become international education hubs attracting students from all over the world for training that leads to secure and meaningful employment.

The new Granville College Vancouver campus occupies two floors of a building in the heart of the downtown area to serve both domestic and international students.

The all-new Surrey campus is in the City Centre area of Canada’s fastest growing city. Both new campus locations are strategically located close to the Skytrain with access to major transportation routes.

Granville College provides diploma and training programs that include Canada’s first veterinary technician program along with learning for paralegal, business and management, human resources management, dental office administration, hospitality, healthcare and English as a Second Language (ESL).

“Education is the most powerful force to change the world,” says Chief Operating Officer Chamara Perera. “The new expanded campus locations will enable us to grow and offer new programs in fields like technology, artificial intelligence and the trades where there is an increasing shortage of workers.”

For more than 30 years, Granville College has helped thousands of students get the hands-on training, professional experience and ongoing support to pursue successful careers. The new expanded campus location will enhance the student experience.

Granville College is part of the Opulence Education Group, a global education organization providing world class accessible education with a wide range of programs delivered in Canada, India, Australia and the U-K.

Career training institutions play a vital role in meeting the demands placed on the labour force for the future as it is estimated that, in the next decade, British Columbia will have over 1 million new job openings in fields like health care, technology, education, social services and skilled trades.

For more information granvillecollege.ca
   
Cheryl Grenick – Campus Administrator Chamara Perera – Chief Operating Officer
Ph: 778-829-6693  Ph: 647-830-6305
Email: cheryl@granvillecollege.ca Email: chamara@aoltoronto.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Granville College opens new campus locations in downtown Vancouver and Surrey

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more