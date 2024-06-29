Cohesion by Andersen Chiu Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards
Andersen Chiu's Residential Sample House Design Recognized for Excellence by Prestigious A' Design Award JuryCOMO, CO, ITALY, June 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Andersen Chiu's "Cohesion" as a Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional quality and innovation of Chiu's residential sample house design, positioning it as a noteworthy contribution to the interior design industry.
Cohesion's recognition by the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the interior design sector. The design aligns with industry standards and practices while offering practical benefits to users, showcasing Chiu's commitment to creating spaces that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing.
Chiu's award-winning design stands out for its masterful use of timber and veneer furnishings, seamlessly intermingled with fair-faced concrete. The thoughtful configuration invites guests to explore the space, while strip lighting and hardware embellishments create a stylish, Wabi-Sabi-inspired motif. The innovative use of wood veneer on beams not only enhances the sense of space but also contributes to the overall design coherence.
This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as motivation for Andersen Chiu and his team to continue pursuing excellence and innovation in their future projects. The accolade is expected to inspire further exploration of sustainable materials, functional layouts, and aesthetic appeal in Chiu's upcoming designs, setting a high standard for the industry.
About Andersen Chiu
Andersen Chiu is an interior designer based in Taiwan who is known for his ability to blend professional techniques with a deep understanding of his clients' needs. His approach involves carefully listening to property owners' demands and skillfully translating their dreams into practical, yet exceptional, designs. Chiu believes that every space holds extraordinary meaning for its occupants, and he takes great pride in bringing these visions to life.
About CG Design
CG Design is a firm that embodies a vibrant mentality, drawing close to the hearts of the people they serve. By leveraging professional techniques and a commitment to excellence, CG Design consistently delivers superb results. The company's approach involves skillfully balancing artistic vision with practical realities to create spaces that exceed expectations.
About Silver A' Design Award
The Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that demonstrate outstanding expertise, talent, and insight from their creators.
About A' Design Award
The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a distinguished international competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. The A' Design Award is committed to advancing the interior design industry and inspiring future trends by acknowledging superior design capabilities. With a rigorous blind peer-review process and evaluation by an expert jury panel, the A' Design Award ultimately aims to create a better world through the power of exceptional design.
