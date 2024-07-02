C-Suite Executive Dr. Ilma Daubariene is the First in Lithuania Awarded the Certificate in Risk Governance®
When you combine Ilma's vast experience, knowledge, and a mindset informed by the positive governance of risk-taking, you see someone who will no doubt have a very positive impact wherever she serves.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Ilma Daubariene, Ph.D., EMBA of Vilnius, Lithuania. She is the first in Lithuania to earn this global credential.
Ilma is the chief legal officer for Concretus Group, a group of major producers of prefabricated reinforced concrete building structures, concrete mixes, and concrete paving products across six countries. Previously, she operated her own attorney-at-law practice, offering comprehensive legal services to business companies, and served as in-house counsel for MG Baltic Investment, MV Group, and other subsidiaries of MG Grupė, a Lithuanian-based investment company operating in Lithuanian and foreign markets. Ilma is a council member of the BMI Alumni Executive Club, the exclusive alumni association of Executive MBA graduates from the Baltic Management Institute, and a recommended arbitrator at the Vilnius Court of Commercial Arbitration (VCCA).
Ilma earned her Bachelor of Laws, Master of Laws, and Doctor of Law degrees from Mykolas Romeris University, a BBA in production management from Kaunas University of Technology, an EMBA from both Vytauto Didžiojo Universitetas and the BMI Executive Institute, and holds the Board Member Education Certificate from the Baltic Institute of Corporate Governance. She is a graduate of the Yale School of Management transformational leadership program.
“Ilma is clearly dedicated to continuous professional growth and the best practices of corporate governance," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and chief executive officer of the DCRO Institute. "When you combine her vast experience, knowledge, and a mindset informed by the positive governance of risk-taking, you see someone who will no doubt have a very positive impact wherever she serves."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“I am proud to be a graduate of the Certificate in Risk Governance® program,” said Ms. Daubariene. “This program has been an invaluable journey, significantly enhancing my understanding of the positive governance of risk-taking by boards of directors. I am confident that the Board Members' Course on Risk® has empowered me to contribute more effectively to board discussions, drive strategic initiatives, and foster a culture of informed risk-taking within the organizations I work with. I am excited to apply the knowledge and skills I have gained to my professional endeavors and to contribute to the positive governance of risk-taking in the corporate world,” she continued.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance credentialing and peer communities. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking®. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites in over sixty countries on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
