Global Executive and Board Member Sondra R. Radcliffe Awarded the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®
Sondra has now earned two of our global credentials, enhancing her ability to lead and engage in constructive dialog across many facets of the positive governance of risk-taking.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® to Sondra R. Radcliffe, JD, MBA, of Phoenix, Arizona, in the United States.
Sondra is the general manager of 3shape Design Services, a global health tech company focused on both AI and human-powered design in digitization across the dental industry. She also leads the North American lab division and serves as a member of the Compliance Committee for North American operations.
Prior to her leadership role with 3shape Design Services, Sondra was the global general manager for Raytheon Technologies’ Evacuation Solutions business and the Oxygen and PSU business before that. During that time, she was recognized with the 2021 Women’s Advocate Award by Collins Aerospace. In 2020, she was chosen by Arizona Capital Times as Leader of the Year – Technology. She served as General Counsel for United Technologies’ Interiors, Actuation & Propeller Systems business and, before that, spent nearly a decade in private practice focused on business law.
Sondra is a former member of the board of directors at the Arizona Manufacturers Council, where she was an executive committee officer. She is also an advisor to the Fowler Scholars Program, part of the Fowler College of Business at San Diego State University. Sondra is a graduate of the INSEAD Global Leadership program, the Harvard Business School Women on Boards program, and the Emerging Leaders program at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business. She earned her MBA from the University of San Diego, her JD from the University of San Diego Law School, and her BA in political science and government, also from the University of San Diego. Sondra also holds the Certificate in Risk Governance® from the DCRO Institute.
"Sondra has now earned two of our global credentials, enhancing her ability to lead and engage in constructive dialog across many facets of the positive governance of risk-taking," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "In the dynamic business environment we all face, this knowledge and mindset are critical for the success of our organizations."
The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.
“Every global leader and board member should be familiar with cyber risk governance,” said Ms. Radcliffe. “As a former practicing attorney and current global executive, I am deeply aware of the critical impact of cyber threats to business operations and the importance of a strategic, risk-based approach to cyber security. I am grateful for both the learning and the community that the DCRO Institute provides to leaders seeking to stay abreast of changes in cyber and risk governance and the comprehensive framework they provide to leaders seeking to ensure their businesses approach risk governance through a strategic lens,” she continued.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about our programs at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.® Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
