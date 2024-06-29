Taiwan Tourism Debuts New Brand 3.0 on Chicago's Subway Line

CHICAGO, June 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taiwan Tourism Administration launches a new brand version 3.0 with tagline "TAIWAN - Waves of Wonder.” From now until August 18, commuters traveling on Chicago's CTA Blue Line, between O'Hare International Airport and downtown Chicago will be bound to experience whole new aspects of tourism in Taiwan as they are transported via vibrant displays showcasing Taiwan's diverse attractions and rich cultural history.



Taiwan officially launched its new tourism brand 3.0 in May with a redesigned TAIWAN logo inspired by wave-lines and in an orange hue symbolizing the sunrise. It signifies Taiwan's incredible mountains, oceans, winding roads and railways. The design concept aims to highlight Taiwan's year-round travel appeal and convey that Every Season is Tourism Season in Taiwan. The unique charm of Taiwan promises to deliver continuous waves of surprises for international travelers.

Alongside the two Taiwan Tourism wrapped CTA trains, this collaboration with EVA Air also sees two additional EVA Air decorated cars running on the Blue Line. Starting from now until 7/4/2024, EVA Air will be having a special promotion to celebrate the launch of its CTA rail project. Using code CHITW24, passengers can purchase tickets originating from Chicago to Asia with outbound travel dates from 7/16/2024 to 11/30/2024. Moreover, EverFun Holiday is providing free airport transfers and other offers during the promotional period to encourage travel to Taiwan.

“Chicago has direct flights to Taiwan 7 days a week, operated by EVA Air. Meanwhile, Taiwan’s high-speed rail, round-island rail services, Taiwan Tour Bus, and Taiwan Tourist Shuttle all offer various discounts, making travel within Taiwan incredibly convenient,” says Jingzhen Chuang, Director of the Taiwan Tourism Administration's New York Office.

“Free half-day tours are offered for layover passengers stopping in Taiwan,” adds Chuang. “Not only does Taiwan boast abundant natural beauty and diverse cultural experiences, the island offers exquisite cuisines ranging from Michelin-recommended restaurants to renowned night market snacks, a safe environment and welcoming locals. International travelers are warmly invited to explore Taiwan's stunning scenery, delectable cuisine, and vibrant culture!”

Director General Dennis Lei of TECO in Chicago emphasized the shared vibrant democracy, economic prosperity, and rich cultural life between Taiwan and Chicago. He hopes decorated train cars will boost Taiwan tourism, highlighting Taiwan as a convenient Asian travel hub.

For more information on travels in Taiwan, please visit the Taiwan Tourism Administration official website at https://eng.taiwan.net.tw.

For more information on promotional offers, please visit EVA Air's offer, and EverFun Holiday's offer.

