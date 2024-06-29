Fashion Favorites this Summer with PacSun

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern California lifestyle brand PacSun is splashing into summer with a fresh wave of must-have trends for guys and girls. Known for its curation of accessible, on-trend looks, PacSun offers everything you need to capture that effortless summer vibe this season.

Beach-Ready Looks for Women

PacSun's swimwear collection is all about versatility. Mix and match their bikinis and one-pieces in vibrant colors and playful patterns to create your perfect poolside look. The flirty and feminine details will have you feeling confident all summer long. And when it's time to grab a bite to eat, PacSun's selection of trendy mini dresses transitions seamlessly from beach to brunch, eliminating the need for a wardrobe change.

Elevated Summer Style for Men

Guys can stay cool and stylish with PacSun's functional yet fashionable swim trunks. These trunks feature pockets for convenience and a subtle, sophisticated design that goes from poolside lounging to poolside hangs with friends. Pair them with a PacSun tee for a laid-back summer look that easily transitions to a night out when you throw on a pair of PacSun's denim.

Denim Dominates with Baggy

PacSun's denim selection is a perennial favorite, and baggy is back in a big way this summer. Responding to customer demand, PacSun has doubled its offering of baggy jeans in just the last three months.

Complete Your Summer Look with PacSun Footwear

Building your perfect summer wardrobe is easy with PacSun. Top off your outfit with their selection of stylish footwear for a cool, on-the-go vibe.

Shop the entire collection today at PacSun.com and be sure to follow them on your favorite social channels, TikTok , Instagram , X , Facebook , and YouTube for more on-trend news.