John Paul Granillo: An Ode to Art, Escapism and the Ebbs and Flows of Life
EINPresswire.com/ -- Art provides individuals with an escape from the mundane through colors, abstract ideologies, and more. Author Scott Edward Smith presents his riveting book, John Paul Granillo, dubbed "An ode to art." The author shares a vivid commentary on the artist's, John Paul's, ideologies.
John's art first took shape against a backdrop of pain, being raised by a single mother in one of America's most celebrated artistic cities. Granillo's story is incredibly inspiring as he looks to express his pain through a world of insecurities and an absent father. Arguably, the biggest turning point in John Paul Granillo’s life was his imprisonment, where he spent the entirety of his 20s, including 18 months in solitary confinement. Even though John Paul was held captive, his creative prowess soared free. He honed his craft as an artist, infusing his drawings with bold Chicanx iconography and symbolic imagery of his family roots until his release from prison in 2013.
The book is meticulously crafted, depicting the riveting life of one of the most talented art connoisseurs.
Scott Smith's writing helps bring Granillo's artwork to life, making people feel comfortable thinking outside the box and exploring their authentic selves.
The read also includes an enlightening conversation between John Paul Granillo and Dr. Howard Gluss, the Founder of Darakot Health, as they delve into the artist's creative process.
Jackson, an eighteen-year-old artist, had this to say about the book:
"When I began reading John Paul Granillo, I was transfixed by the level of understanding the author and JP has of art. It was like I was having a conversation with the artist, and the takeaways from the book really helped me enhance my own art."
John Paul Granillo is coming soon on Amazon.
About the Author
Meet Scott Edward Smith, a highly experienced writer who excels in theater, television, and film. Smith possesses deep expertise in collaborations, meeting deadlines, acting as a gun-for-hire, crafting actor showcase material, and adapting stories from short stories, novels, and theater to the screen. Scott began his career in production management on Broadway, including national tours and regional theater. He later transitioned to film and television as a story editor for Dino DeLaurentis. He carved out a niche as a "ghost writer," adapting novels into screenplays for major studios such as 20th Century Fox, Universal, MGM, and Warner Bros. Scott is also a co-author of the book "Reel People: Finding Ourselves in the Movies," a psychological exploration of personality disorders throughout film history. He created the weekly radio broadcast "Backstory with Dr. G" and its subsequent TV series "Dr. G: Engaging Minds." Scott's upcoming work includes the highly anticipated story of John Paul Granillo, set to release in 2024.
Eric Jones
