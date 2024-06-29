K9MC Fayetteville to Host May Day Bike Night and Shoe Drive for Local Kids
The upcoming Bike Night will feature a special shoe drive, collecting footwear to support local kids as they prepare for the new school year.FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES., June 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- K9MC Fayetteville, also known as the "Mother Chapter," is proud to announce an exciting event combining community engagement and charitable giving. The club, founded in 1998 by four active duty service members stationed at Fort Bragg (now Fort Liberty), is organizing a May Day Bike Night and Shoe Drive for local children in need.
The event, set for July 1, will take place at Seven Horsemen Billiards, located at 715 W. Rowan St., Fayetteville, NC. This venue, veteran-owned and operated, has partnered with K9MC to host monthly "Bike Nights." These gatherings aim to build camaraderie among motorcycle enthusiasts and introduce civilians to the motorcycle community.
In addition to the shoe drive, K9MC Fayetteville is celebrating a significant milestone in 2024: its 26th anniversary as an organization. Founded by service members with a shared passion for motorcycling and community service, the club has grown to become a cornerstone of the local motorcycle culture.
"We are thrilled to celebrate our 26th anniversary with an event that not only brings our community together but also makes a positive impact on the lives of local children," said Mr. Two-6, President of K9MC Fayetteville. "Our partnership with Seven Horsemen Billiards has been instrumental in fostering these connections and supporting our charitable efforts."
Join K9MC Fayetteville and Seven Horsemen Billiards on July 1 from 7pm to 12am for an evening of fun, fellowship, and giving back. Together, we can make a difference in our community.
For more information, please contact:
Mr Two-6
President
910-635-7380
Mrtwosixk9mc@gmail.com
About K9MC Fayetteville
K9MC Fayetteville, also known as the "Mother Chapter," was founded in 1998 by four active duty service members at Fort Bragg, now Fort Liberty, in Fayetteville, NC. The motorcycle club is dedicated to fostering camaraderie among riders and giving back to the community.
About Seven Horsemen Billiards
Seven Horsemen Billiards is a veteran-owned and operated establishment located in Fayetteville, NC. The venue hosts monthly Bike Nights in collaboration with K9MC Fayetteville, promoting community engagement and support.
For additional information and updates, visit Seven Horsemen Billiards and K9MC Fayetteville on social media.
