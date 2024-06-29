KMcKoy Realty: A Journey from Nursing to Real Estate, Now Joining Forces with Lpt Realty
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kimberly (Kim) McKoy, a dedicated Registered Nurse turned real estate professional, is making waves in the real estate industry. After being laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kim embarked on a new career path that has led her to establish her own real estate firm and join the esteemed Lpt Realty.
Kim McKoy’s transition from nursing to real estate began in 2021 when she obtained her real estate license. Her passion for helping people and her commitment to making a positive impact in her community motivated her to pursue this new venture. In February 2024, Kim realized her dream by opening her own real estate firm, KMcKoy Realty.
As a real estate agent, Kim has quickly established herself as a trusted advisor for her clients. She specializes in working with first-time home buyers and sellers, military members, and investors interested in commercial properties. Her background as a nurse has equipped her with the empathy, dedication, and attention to detail that are essential in providing exceptional service in real estate.
Kim’s firm is not only focused on helping clients buy and sell homes but is also expanding into property management. This new venture will allow her to offer comprehensive real estate services, ensuring that her clients have a seamless and positive experience from start to finish.
In addition to her real estate endeavors, Kim has recently completed her insurance licensing course and is preparing to take the exam soon. This additional qualification will enable her to provide even more value to her clients by offering insurance services, further solidifying her role as a one-stop-shop for all their real estate and insurance needs.
A significant milestone in Kim’s career is her recent affiliation with Lpt Realty, a well-known and respected real estate company. Joining Lpt Realty will provide Kim with access to a broader network of resources, training, and support, enhancing her ability to serve her clients better. This partnership is a testament to Kim’s dedication to professional growth and excellence in the real estate industry.
“Joining Lpt Realty is an exciting step for me and my firm,” said Kim McKoy. “Their reputation for excellence and their commitment to supporting their agents aligns perfectly with my values and goals. I am thrilled to leverage their resources and expertise to better serve my clients and community.”
Kim McKoy’s journey from nursing to real estate is a testament to her resilience, adaptability, and unwavering commitment to helping others. Her ability to pivot during challenging times and her dedication to continuous learning and growth have positioned her as a rising star in the real estate industry.
For more information about KMcKoy Realty and the services offered, visit http://kmckoyrealty.com.
About KMcKoy Realty: KMcKoy Realty is a full-service real estate firm founded by Kim McKoy, a former Registered Nurse turned real estate professional. The firm specializes in assisting first-time home buyers and sellers, military members, and investors in commercial properties. With a focus on personalized service and community engagement, KMcKoy Realty is dedicated to making the real estate experience positive and rewarding for all clients.
Contact: Kim McKoy
KMcKoy Realty
Email: info@kmckoyrealty.com
Phone: (123) 456-7890
Website: http://kmckoyrealty.com
Kimberly McKoy
Kim McKoy’s transition from nursing to real estate began in 2021 when she obtained her real estate license. Her passion for helping people and her commitment to making a positive impact in her community motivated her to pursue this new venture. In February 2024, Kim realized her dream by opening her own real estate firm, KMcKoy Realty.
As a real estate agent, Kim has quickly established herself as a trusted advisor for her clients. She specializes in working with first-time home buyers and sellers, military members, and investors interested in commercial properties. Her background as a nurse has equipped her with the empathy, dedication, and attention to detail that are essential in providing exceptional service in real estate.
Kim’s firm is not only focused on helping clients buy and sell homes but is also expanding into property management. This new venture will allow her to offer comprehensive real estate services, ensuring that her clients have a seamless and positive experience from start to finish.
In addition to her real estate endeavors, Kim has recently completed her insurance licensing course and is preparing to take the exam soon. This additional qualification will enable her to provide even more value to her clients by offering insurance services, further solidifying her role as a one-stop-shop for all their real estate and insurance needs.
A significant milestone in Kim’s career is her recent affiliation with Lpt Realty, a well-known and respected real estate company. Joining Lpt Realty will provide Kim with access to a broader network of resources, training, and support, enhancing her ability to serve her clients better. This partnership is a testament to Kim’s dedication to professional growth and excellence in the real estate industry.
“Joining Lpt Realty is an exciting step for me and my firm,” said Kim McKoy. “Their reputation for excellence and their commitment to supporting their agents aligns perfectly with my values and goals. I am thrilled to leverage their resources and expertise to better serve my clients and community.”
Kim McKoy’s journey from nursing to real estate is a testament to her resilience, adaptability, and unwavering commitment to helping others. Her ability to pivot during challenging times and her dedication to continuous learning and growth have positioned her as a rising star in the real estate industry.
For more information about KMcKoy Realty and the services offered, visit http://kmckoyrealty.com.
About KMcKoy Realty: KMcKoy Realty is a full-service real estate firm founded by Kim McKoy, a former Registered Nurse turned real estate professional. The firm specializes in assisting first-time home buyers and sellers, military members, and investors in commercial properties. With a focus on personalized service and community engagement, KMcKoy Realty is dedicated to making the real estate experience positive and rewarding for all clients.
Contact: Kim McKoy
KMcKoy Realty
Email: info@kmckoyrealty.com
Phone: (123) 456-7890
Website: http://kmckoyrealty.com
Kimberly McKoy
KMcKoy Realty
+1 910-551-4125
email us here