Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP Receives 2024 Best of Bellevue Award

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP has been awarded the 2024 Best of Bellevue Award in the Hypnotherapy category. This award recognizes the outstanding service and positive impact Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP has contributed to the Bellevue community.

Connie Brannan and her team at Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP have been dedicated to assisting clients with personal growth and transformation through hypnotherapy and Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) in Bellevue for 17 years.

"I am thrilled to receive this award," said Connie Brannan, founder of Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP. "Our mission has always been to provide top-notch hypnotherapy services to our clients and to contribute positively to the Bellevue community. This recognition validates our hard work and dedication."

The Bellevue Award Program annually identifies local businesses that have demonstrated exceptional success and service in their business category. Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP has been acknowledged for its innovative practices and dedication to client care, contributing to Bellevue's community spirit and quality of life.

Winners of the Bellevue Award Program are selected through a comprehensive process that includes data collected internally and by third-party information. This ensures a focus on quality and community impact in the selection process.

For more information about Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP, visit https://www.mindworkshypnosis.net

About the Bellevue Award Program

The Bellevue Award Program is an annual awards program recognizing the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Bellevue area. The organization aims to highlight businesses that demonstrate outstanding service, innovation, and community involvement.

Connie Brannan
Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP
+1 4255648608
