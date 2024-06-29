Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd. Adjourned the Extraordinary General Meeting to June 29, 2024

New York, NY, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd. (“BUJA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BUJA) held its the extraordinary general meeting (the “Extraordinary Meeting”) as scheduled at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time solely to transact the business to adjourn such Extraordinary Meeting from 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time, on June 28, 2024, to 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time, on June 29, 2024 (the “Adjournment”) to allow the Company additional time to engage with its shareholders.



There is no change to the location, the record date, the purpose or any of the proposals to be acted upon at the Extraordinary Meeting. The physical location of the Extraordinary Meeting remains at the offices of Robinson & Cole LLP, 666 Third Avenue, 20th Floor, New York, NY 10017, and virtually via teleconference using the dial-in information: +1 813-308-9980 (Access Code: 173547). The record date for determining the Company shareholders entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Extraordinary Meeting remains the close of business on May 23, 2024 (the “Record Date”). Shareholders as of the Record Date can vote, even if they have subsequently sold their shares. Shareholders who have previously submitted their proxies or otherwise voted and who do not want to change their vote need not take any action. Shareholders who have not yet done so are encouraged to vote as soon as possible. In connection with the Adjournment, if the MAA Amendment Proposal and Trust Amendment Proposal are approved, the Company will accept reversal of redemption requests received even following the Extraordinary Meeting until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 3, 2024, Wednesday.

BUJA’s shareholders who have questions regarding the adjournment of the Extraordinary Meeting or the impact on the votes casted, or would like to request documents may contact BUJA’s proxy solicitor, Advantage Proxy, Inc., at (877) 870-8565, or banks and brokers can call (206) 870-8565, or by email at ksmith@advantageproxy.com .

About Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

