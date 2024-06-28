Horses return to Confederation Trail

CANADA, June 28 - Equestrians will once again have access to designated rural sections of the Confederation Trail from July 1 to October 31.

Equestrians can use the following designated areas on the Confederation Trail from 30 minutes after sunrise to 30 minutes before sunset:

Prince County: Harper to Alma, and O’Leary to Piusville

Queens County: Kinkora to Freetown, and Emerald to Hazelgrove.

Kings County: Lake Verde to Hermitage, and Hermitage to Fodhla.

If you meet a horse while walking or cycling on the Confederation Trail, move to the right and greet the rider in a friendly, relaxed tone. Make sure pets are on a leash and avoid making sudden movements or loud noises. When approaching a horse, leave as much room as possible, let the horseback rider know you are there, and wait for them to acknowledge you before passing.

Equestrians should not ride the trail during or after heavy rain. Trails will be closed to equestrians after extreme weather events to prevent damage to the trail.

Department of Transportation and Infrastructure staff continue to monitor trail conditions and make necessary repairs. Islanders can also report issues via text message:

Prince County: 902-200-1014

Queens County: 902-200-6649

Kings County: 902-200-2112

Media contact:

Stacey Miller

Department of Transportation and Infrastructure

samiller@gov.pe.ca