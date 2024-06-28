The Arctic This Week Take Five: Week of 24 June, 2024

Norway Announces Opening of 386 Arctic Seabed Mining Blocks in First Licensing Round

Reuters reported on June 26 that Norway has announced the opening of its first seabed mineral licensing round in the Arctic. This will grant exploration permits to companies and aims to meet the growing demand for critical minerals, such as copper, nickel, and manganese. The country has proposed opening 386 blocks for exploration in the Norwegian and Greenland Seas, covering about 38% of the total area (280,000 square kilometers) approved for mining by the Norwegian parliament. The permits are expected to be granted by mid-2025, with mining anticipated to begin by 2030. (Reuters)

Take 1: Europe’s dependency on imported minerals from politically volatile regions justifies the need for alternatives, with Norway’s Arctic seabed constituting a rich and untapped resource in this regard. However, while Norway’s initiative supports the global green transition, it also raises substantial environmental and ecological concerns. The Arctic houses a fragile ecosystem, which faces the risk of irreversible damage from deep-sea mining. Environmental organizations such as WWF and Greenpeace have articulated strong opposition to the plans and have also filed a lawsuit, pointing to the potential for ecological degradation and disruption of pristine environments. Similarly, ocean scientists have voiced concerns about the poor understanding of deep-sea ecosystems and the potential long-term impacts of such mining activities. In particular, the release of stored carbon from disturbed seabed sediments has the potential to lead to significant greenhouse gas emissions. In response to such concerns, Norway has guaranteed that environmental considerations will be integrated into all stages of the plan. However, the lack of knowledge about the long-term impacts of deep-sea mining warrants the establishment of precautionary measures and rigorous environmental assessment before proceeding with mineral exploitation. Additionally, the initiative could set a precedent for seabed mining activities worldwide, raising important questions about international regulations and the governance of deep-sea mining. This emphasizes the need for tailored frameworks that balance resource extraction with environmental protection. Overall, while Norway’s anticipated seabed mineral exploration offers important economic and strategic benefits, it necessitates careful evaluation of environmental risks and international cooperation to ensure sustainable and responsible resource management in the Arctic. (EU Reporter, Mining.com, Reuters, Science, WWF)

Sámi House Opens its Doors in Tromsø

High North News reported on June 23 that after a protracted process spanning almost 30 years, the Sámi House (Sámi Viessu) in Tromsø has officially been inaugurated. The House will serve as a safe meeting space for Sámi people to gather and to develop their identity, language, and culture. The House will also help operate a public art and culture venue in the city showcasing Sámi heritage. The Sámi House was established through the cooperation of the Tromsø municipality, Tromsø county, and the Sámi Parliament. (High North News)

Take 2: The inauguration of the Sámi House marks an encouraging step towards the recognition and revitalization of Sámi culture and signifies an important response to the historical injustices faced by the Sámi people under the Norwegianization policy. This state-imposed policy aimed to assimilate the Sámi into Norwegian culture, resulting in the erosion of their language, traditions, and identity. In 2023, the final report of the Norwegian Truth and Reconciliation Commission – established to investigate and document the impact of Norway’s policies on Indigenous groups – highlighted the need for concrete actions to address the damages caused by these policies. The Sámi House demonstrates Norway’s commitment to this process, providing a tangible space to share, experience, and develop the Sámi language and culture. However, this is just one step in a broader process of reconciliation, and further steps must be taken to ensure that it will not remain a mere token of progress but become an integral part of a comprehensive strategy to empower Indigenous communities. The long-term success of this initiative will require sustained support, resources, and a genuine governmental and societal commitment. Moreover, it remains to be seen whether this will extend beyond the establishment of meeting spaces to include substantial policy changes and reparative measures, including the integration of Sámi culture into mainstream education systems and the engagement of the broader public. Nevertheless, the Sámi House offers a safe space for Sámi that can help foster a greater appreciation and understanding of their culture, which is crucial for fostering inclusivity. (CBC News, High North News, JSTOR, UArctic)

Arctic Wildfire Emissions Amount to Third Highest in Twenty Years

The European Union’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service alerted on June 27 that ongoing Arctic wildfires have led to extreme levels of carbon dioxide emissions this month, reaching the third highest levels in two decades – after those of the 2019 and 2020 fire seasons. By June 26, 6.8 million tons of carbon emissions were released, affecting almost 460,000 hectares of boreal forest and tundra. The fires, intensified by an unusually warm and dry May, have mainly affected the Russian Sakha Republic, with over 72 active wildfires. (Copernicus Atmosphere)

Take 3: The ongoing Arctic wildfires represent a significant environmental crisis with far-reaching consequences. With the Arctic warming at roughly four times the global average, rising temperatures have led to more frequent and intense wildfires, releasing vast amounts of stored carbon and further accelerating global warming. Data recorded since 2003 confirms that the Arctic region is facing increasingly frequent and severe wildfires, a trend that has notably intensified since 2019.. Arctic megafires destroy vast swathes of boreal forests and tundra, which are critical ecosystems that support biodiversity and Indigenous communities. Consequently, the loss of these habitats threatens wildlife and disrupts traditional ways of life. Additionally, the smoke from these wildfires impacts air quality at high latitudes and can result in surface deposition of the aerosols present in the smoke. For instance, the soot and black carbon resulting from these fires can settle on ice and snow, which reduces their albedo level (or reflectivity), causing them to absorb more heat and melt faster. On a global level, the carbon emissions from Arctic wildfires contribute significantly to atmospheric CO2 levels, exacerbating the greenhouse effect and raising temperatures. Scientists warn that continued warming could push the climate past dangerous tipping points. These fires thus highlight the pressing need for mitigation strategies and comprehensive policies aimed at enhancing wildfire prevention and response mechanisms. Similarly, sustainable land management practices must be prioritized to reduce fire risk and preserve critical ecosystems. (Barron’s, Copernicus Atmosphere, Devdiscourse, Reuters)

Chinese Researchers Collect Samples of Svalbard Glaciers

People’s Daily Online reported on June 27 that three researchers from China’s Arctic expedition team are currently collecting samples from glaciers in Ny-Alesund, Svalbard. With the samples, the researchers will try to reveal the rate of retreat for the glaciers around the Chinese Yellow River Station and how these glaciers respond to global warming. According to a state press release, this data aims to form a foundation for predicting sea level rise and future climate patterns. (People’s Daily Online)

Take 4: While the data gathered through this expedition will be critical in predicting sea level rise and future climate impacts, this initiative also aims to anchor China more firmly as an Arctic player. Scientific research provides an easy way for countries to gain a foothold in the region. By investing in research stations and expeditions, China is building a robust presence in the Arctic, providing opportunities to influence Arctic governance, challenge the traditional dominance of the Arctic states, and shift the geopolitical balance in the High North. Moreover, experts warn that China’s Arctic research agenda extends beyond pure, civilian science. For instance, China has established ocean observation networks and deployed underwater acoustic sensors, which have both civilian and military applications. These efforts support China’s broader geopolitical interests in creating global ocean observation networks. Danish defense intelligence authorities warned that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army is increasingly using scientific research to enter the Arctic, describing such activities as serving a “dual purpose”. In addition, the US Defense Department specified that China’s civilian research could bolster a stronger Chinese military presence in the Arctic Ocean, potentially involving the deployment of submarines as a nuclear deterrent. Moreover, China’s scientific explorations also serve economic purposes as they frequently employ icebreakers, potentially contributing to the further development of the Northern Sea Route. China’s glacier sampling should thus not only be understood as a scientific endeavor but part of a broader strategy to gain influence in the Arctic. (Defense News, People’s Daily Online, The Economist, The Economist, Xinhua)

Scientists Use Radioactive Isotopes to Trace Atlantic Water Flow Into Arctic Canada Basin

Phys.org reported on June 25 that a new study, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans, has used trace amounts of radionuclides, or radioactive forms of elements, to track ocean currents from the Atlantic into the Canada Basin of the Arctic Ocean. Using iodine-129 and uranium-236 from nuclear reprocessing plants, the researchers identified two main pathways for this water: across the Chukchi Plateau and Northwind Ridge, and around the Chukchi Plateau’s perimeter. The scientists found that the water mixes significantly with water from the Pacific before reaching the Basin, indicating a stable current for the past fifteen years. (Phys.org)

Take 5: Understanding the pathways and transit times of Atlantic water into the Arctic is crucial for comprehending the dynamics of Arctic Ocean circulation. These currents influence the distribution of heat and salinity in Arctic waters, affecting sea ice extent and thickness. Currents have remained relatively stable over the past fifteen years, suggesting consistency in these oceanographic processes despite rapid climate change. This provides a baseline against which future changes can be measured, offering insights into the resilience or vulnerability of Arctic systems to ongoing climatic shifts. The findings about the mixing of Pacific and Atlantic waters also highlight the complexity of Arctic Ocean circulation, demonstrating the interplay between different water masses. This is important for nutrient distribution, impacting Arctic marine ecosystems and the food webs they support. Looking from a more global perspective, changes in Arctic circulation can influence weather patterns far beyond the High North, affecting global climate stability. Variations in Arctic ice cover and ocean temperatures can alter the jet stream, which can lead to more extreme weather events in mid-latitude regions. Overall, the study offers a comprehensive picture of how Atlantic water influences Arctic waters and demonstrates the complex dynamics at play in Arctic marine environments that are critical for understanding broader climate patterns and the changes in a warming Arctic. This knowledge is also important for climate models as a deeper understanding of water circulation patterns will help enhance the accuracy of climate projections about sea level rise and the health of marine ecosystems. (American Geophysical Union, Annual Review of Marine Science, Past Chronicle, Phys.org)