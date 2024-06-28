Pacific Software Inc. Obtaining Quotes for the Manufacturing Cycle for Scientifically Tested Medical Food Cocktail Focused on Memory Health

DANA POINT, Calif., June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Software Inc. ("Pacific" or “Company”) on May 24 2024, the Company announced the acquisition of a science-based dietary supplement supporting brain health and memory function. The supplement, which has been sold for more than 8 years under the brand names SuppleMEM AD™ and A.L.Z. Defense™, features a formula tested extensively by leading Alzheimer's researchers. Through a consultant based in Mexico, we are currently in the process of obtaining quotes in order to manufacture this product and distribute it throughout Mexico.



"Acquiring this established product line not only adds another path to expected profitability for Pacific, but it also signifies a strategic expansion of our business model," said Harrysen Mittler, CEO. Prior to this acquisition, the Company had been focused primarily on the cosmetics and skin care sectors, having licensed a patented technology for stimulating collagen production for skin care and wound healing. "Though we remain focused on scientifically validated products, a business environment encompassing both health and skin care is a natural fit."

The core formula within A.L.Z. Defense™ is a combination of safe, natural products combined into a single "medical food cocktail" specifically formulated to support essential aspects of memory such as neuroplasticity. The formula was evaluated in two large, multi-year laboratory experiments funded by a grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The first study, conducted at the University of California, Irvine, was performed in a mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease. The second study, conducted at the University of Kentucky, tested the formula in dogs (beagles) which develop the disease late in life. Both studies were conducted by highly reputable groups of Alzheimer's researchers. Citations for the publications describing the results of these studies are provided below.

The Company is currently in the process of receiving production quotations in order to manufacture the A.L.Z Defense ™ in the USA and Mexico and expects the distribution of the product in both countries to commence in the 3rd quarter of 2024. Once the Company receives these quotes it will conduct its review and decide on the final manufacturers; thereafter. Revenues are anticipated in both the retail and wholesale sectors via online sales and established distribution channels on the wholesale level. Further, it is believed that Alzheimer's disease can be mitigated through lifestyle changes, nutrition and dietary supplements. On June 18, 2024, Dr. Leissring resigned as president of the Company.



