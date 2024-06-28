Happy Independence Day, Cabo Verde!

Massachusetts is home to the largest Cabo Verdean population in the United States, with many well-known Cabo Verdeans in fields such as the arts, medicine, academia, public health, education, non-profit advocacy, and more.

During this week’s Council meeting, the Council adopted a resolution to recognize and celebrate the independence of Cabo Verde and to declare July as Cabo Verdean Heritage Month.

Cabo Verdean Heritage Month offers an opportunity not just to celebrate the diverse accomplishments and contributions Cabo Verdeans have made throughout the world, but to reaffirm Boston's commitment to embracing diversity, fostering inclusivity, and standing in solidarity with nations around the world in their quest for freedom, justice, and self-determination.

The Council recognizes July 5th as Cabo Verde's Independence Day and will host a flag raising ceremony to commemorate the occasion. The ceremony will take place on July 5th at 10:00 AM on City Hall Plaza.