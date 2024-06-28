Submit Release
News Search

There were 264 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,270 in the last 365 days.

Happy Independence Day, Cabo Verde!

Massachusetts is home to the largest Cabo Verdean population in the United States, with many well-known Cabo Verdeans in fields such as the arts, medicine, academia, public health, education, non-profit advocacy, and more.

During this week’s Council meeting, the Council adopted a resolution to recognize and celebrate the independence of Cabo Verde and to declare July as Cabo Verdean Heritage Month.

Cabo Verdean Heritage Month offers an opportunity not just to celebrate the diverse accomplishments and contributions Cabo Verdeans have made throughout the world, but to reaffirm Boston's commitment to embracing diversity, fostering inclusivity, and standing in solidarity with nations around the world in their quest for freedom, justice, and self-determination.

The Council recognizes July 5th as Cabo Verde's Independence Day and will host a flag raising ceremony to commemorate the occasion. The ceremony will take place on July 5th at 10:00 AM on City Hall Plaza.

You just read:

Happy Independence Day, Cabo Verde!

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more