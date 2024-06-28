Submit Release
Forsys Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) (“Forsys” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in connection with the annual meeting of the Company`s shareholders (the “Meeting”), that was held virtually on June 28, 2024, and in accordance with TSX reporting requirements, the following voting results were obtained.

A total of 117,999,659 common shares representing 60.46% of the Company`s issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of the five director nominees as follows:



NOMINEE 		VOTES 
FOR
FOR 		VOTES 
WITHHELD
WITHHELD
Martin Rowley 89,609,309 77.708 25,705,994 22.292
Mark Frewin 101,448,573 87.975 13,866,730 12.025
Jorge Estepa 101,441,873 87.969 13,873,430 12.031
Richard Parkhouse 89,591,754 77.693 25,723,549 22.307
Knowledge Katti 115,223,396 99.920 91,907 0.080

Shareholders also voted in favour of the other item of business considered at the Meeting, being the re-appointment of BDO Audit Pty Ltd. as the Company’s auditors. Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102, the Company filed a “Report of Voting Results” on June 28, 2024, under the Company’s filings on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Forsys Metals Corp.
Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY, FSE: F2T, NSX: FSY) is an emerging uranium developer focused on advancing its wholly owned Norasa Uranium Project, located in the politically and uranium friendly jurisdiction of Namibia, Africa. The Norasa Uranium Project is comprised of the Valencia Uranium deposit (ML-149) and the nearby Namibplaas Uranium deposit (EPL-3638). Further information is available at the Company website www.forsysmetals.com

For additional information please contact:

Jorge Estepa, Corporate Secretary                        
Telephone: (416) 818-4035 or Email: jestepa@forsysmetals.com                        


