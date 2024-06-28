CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Allan Urlis, (531) 510-8529

Gov. Pillen Applauds Reduction in Abortions, Says It’s a Tremendous Start

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen is applauding data from Nebraska’s 2023 Statistical Report of Abortions indicating a nearly nine percent drop from 2022. The decrease follows the 2023 passage of LB574’s Preborn Child Protection Act, banning abortions after 12 weeks of gestation, unless certain exceptions apply. It was signed into law May 22, 2023.

“This is a tremendous start to ending abortion in Nebraska,” said Gov. Pillen. “The result is more than 220 lives saved which is a victory for our culture of life and love in Nebraska.”

In total, 2,325 abortions were performed last year compared to 2,547 in 2022, according to the annual report published by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). The entire document can be found on the DHHS website. It is under the section for Vital Statistics: https://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Vital-Statistics.aspx .

“Passage of the Preborn Child Protection Act was an historic and significant day for commonsense social conservatives. I applaud those senators who stood up for the protection of kids, including pre-born boys and girls,” said Gov. Pillen.