Energy Brokerage Firm Inertia Resources Continues National Growth with Expansion to Houston, South Texas
We’re excited to be expanding to Houston and South Texas, where we will continue to help businesses recognize significant savings on energy costs and go green with renewable energy solutions”BOSTON, MA, USA, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inertia Resources, the nation's fastest-growing and largest minority-owned energy brokerage firm, is expanding to Houston and Southern Texas communities. The expansion will bring comprehensive new energy management services to local businesses and career opportunities to the Greater Houston Area.
— Demorian Linton, Principal Owner of Inertia Resources, Inc.
Inertia Resources was founded by Demorian Linton as a licensed premium electric power and natural gas broker in Boston, Massachusetts, in 2018 to provide energy management and energy savings solutions for commercial and industrial customers in the U.S. His unique business model, which maintains a physical presence in every city served, has set the company apart, enabling clients to meet their brokers face-to-face and build lasting relationships. This business model, combined with Linton’s nearly two decades of experience in the energy sector, has propelled Inertia Resources to become one of the country's fastest-growing and largest Black-owned energy brokerage firms.
“We’re excited to be expanding to Houston and South Texas, where we will continue to help businesses save millions in energy costs and go green with renewable energy solutions,” said Linton. “We’ve experienced rapid growth across the US with nearly 60 reps now in 22 states. Great things are in store for the future as we continue to serve a growing client list in Texas and across the country.”
Since its inception, Inertia Resources has grown faster than any US broker, registering over 4,500 clients and over 20,000 meter locations. Linton’s client-centric approach, coupled with a diverse staff with over 50 years of deregulation experience, has led to Inertia’s national recognition as a leading energy broker in commercial energy broker services, supply management services, renewable energy solutions, and EV charging technology.
The company is one of the only premium brokers of electricity in the country for some of the largest energy companies in the world. To date, Inertia has saved businesses over $100M in energy costs.
Linton’s focus for Inertia Resources goes beyond cost savings for clients to develop forward-thinking approaches to Eco-friendly energy solutions, sustainability, and corporate responsibility. The company harnesses energy from renewable sources such as wind, solar, hydroelectric, and geothermal power, encouraging corporate clients to “Fully Go Green” to recognize the benefits of renewable energy, including cheaper energy bills, lower carbon emissions, positive ESG outcomes, and diversification of the energy supply while reducing their carbon footprint and dependence on imported fuels.
Inertia Resources is currently accepting applications for a Director of Business Development to lead their new Houston team. Experienced candidates should visit https://www.ziprecruiter.com/co/Inertia-Resources/Jobs for more information and current job openings in the Houston Area.
For more information on Inertia Resources, Inc., visit https://inertiaresourcesinc.com.
