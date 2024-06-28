BCUC Approves Energy-Based Rate for FortisBC’s Electric Vehicle Charging Service

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) approved an energy-based rate of $0.39 per kilowatt hour (kWh) for public electric vehicle (EV) fast charging service at FortisBC Inc.’s (FBC) charging stations. The approved energy-based rate will replace the existing time-based rates and will be implemented by October 1, 2024.

Following an open and transparent public review process, the BCUC found that FBC designed its energy-based rate to fully recover the forecast costs of providing public EV fast charging service, meaning it is expected that FBC’s other customers would not be subsidizing the costs of FBC’s public EV fast charging service.

In addition, the BCUC found that FBC’s energy-based rate of $0.39 per kWh was reasonable compared to rates offered by similar service providers in BC. The approved energy-based rate will apply to FBC’s public EV fast charging service at its 50 kW and 100 kW charging stations.

The BCUC also approved an idling charge of $0.40 per minute that will begin five minutes after the end of a charging session. The implementation date for the idling charge has not yet been determined.

For more information about the BCUC’s decision or FBC’s application, please see the proceeding page.

Background

On December 22, 2023, FBC applied to the BCUC for approval of its EV fast charging rate. At the time FBC submitted its application, it owned 42 EV fast charging stations across 22 sites within its service territory, 34 of which are 50 kW and eight of which are 100 kW.

On March 15, 2024, FBC received permission under Measurement Canada’s temporary dispensation program to charge energy-based rates at all its EV fast charging stations.

About the BCUC

The BCUC is an independent regulatory body, responsible for regulating BC’s energy utilities, basic automobile insurance rates, and intra-provincial pipeline rates. It is the BCUC’s role to balance the interests of ratepayers and other stakeholders with the interests of the businesses it regulates. The BCUC carries out fair and transparent reviews of matters within its jurisdiction and considers public input where public interest is impacted. The BCUC is also the Administrator of BC’s Fuel Price Transparency Act and is responsible for collecting and publishing information about gasoline and diesel activities in BC, in an effort to promote competitiveness and public confidence in the fuel market.

