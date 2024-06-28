Cellectis Reports Results from Shareholders Meeting Held on June 28, 2024

NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectis (Euronext Growth: ALCLS; Nasdaq: CLLS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company using its pioneering gene-editing platform to develop life-saving cell and gene therapies, held today a shareholders general meeting at 2:30 p.m. CET at the Biopark auditorium, 11 rue Watt, 4th floor, 75013 Paris, France.

At the meeting, during which approximately 40% of shares were exercised, resolutions 1 through 28 were adopted and resolution 29 was rejected, consistent with the recommendations of the management.

The detailed results of the vote and the resolutions are available on Cellectis’ website: https://www.cellectis.com/en/investors/general-meetings/

About Cellectis

Cellectis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company using its pioneering gene-editing platform to develop life-saving cell and gene therapies. Cellectis utilizes an allogeneic approach for CAR-T immunotherapies in oncology, pioneering the concept of off-the-shelf and ready-to-use gene-edited CAR T-cells to treat cancer patients, and a platform to make therapeutic gene editing in hemopoietic stem cells for various diseases. As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with over 24 years of experience and expertise in gene editing, Cellectis is developing life-changing product candidates utilizing TALEN®, its gene editing technology, and PulseAgile, its pioneering electroporation system to harness the power of the immune system in order to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. Cellectis’ headquarters are in Paris, France, with locations in New York, New York and Raleigh, North Carolina. Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (ticker: CLLS) and on Euronext Growth (ticker: ALCLS).

