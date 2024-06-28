ZW Data Action Technologies Reports Full Year 2023 Audited Financial Results

BEIJING, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: CNET) (the "Company"), an integrated online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics and other value-added services provider serving enterprise clients, today announced its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023.



Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Revenues

For the full year of 2023, revenues increased by $4.35 million, or 16.6%, to $30.59 million from $26.24 million for the previous year. The increase in revenues was primarily attributable to the increase in our main stream service revenues from the distribution of the right to use search engine marketing services business segment, as a result of the lifting of COVID-19 related restrictions, which improved the advertising investment budgets and advertising services demands of our small medium enterprises (“SMEs”) clients.

Cost of revenues

Total cost of revenues increased by $4.59 million, or 17.4%, to $31.02 million for the full year of 2023 from $26.43 million for the previous year. The increase in cost of revenues was primarily attributable to the increase in costs associated with the distribution of the right to use search engine marketing service we purchased from key search engines, which was in line with the increase in revenues from the related business category.

Gross loss and gross loss margin

Gross loss was $0.44 million for the full year of 2023, compared to $0.19 million for the previous year. Overall gross loss margin rate was 1.4% for the full year of 2023, compared to 0.7% for the previous year.

Operating expenses

Sales and marketing expenses were $0.27 million for the full year of 2023, compared to $0.27 million for the previous year. Due to certain aspects of our business nature, the fluctuation of our sales and marketing expenses usually does not have a direct linear relationship with the fluctuation of our net revenues.

General and administrative expenses decreased by $4.24 million, or 51.1%, to $4.06 million for the full year of 2023 from $8.30 million for the previous year. The decrease in general and administrative expenses was mainly attributable to the decrease in allowance for doubtful accounts of $1.4 million and general administrative expenses of $2.9 million.

Research and development expenses decreased by $0.21 million, or 92.6%, to $0.02 million for the full year of 2023 from $0.23 million for the previous year. The decrease in research and development expenses was primarily due to a reduction in headcount in the research and development department.

Operating loss

Loss from operations was $6.01 million for the full year of 2023, compared to $11.12 million for the previous year. Operating loss margin was 19.7% for the full year of 2023, compared to 42.4% for the previous year.

Other income, net

Net other income was $0.04 million for the full year of 2023, compared to $1.33 million for the previous year. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in change in fair value of warrant liabilities of $1.67 million.



Net loss attributable to CNET and loss per share

Net loss attributable to CNET was $5.97 million, or loss per share of $0.83, for the full year of 2023. This was compared to a net loss attributable to CNET of $9.79 million, or loss per share of $1.37, for the previous year.

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $0.82 million, compared to $4.39 million as of December 31, 2022. Accounts receivable, net was $0.84 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $1.75 million as of December 31, 2022. Working capital was $4.11 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $6.61 million as of December 31, 2022.

Net cash used in operating activities was $2.01 million for the full year of 2023, compared to $3.19 million for the previous year. Net cash used in investing activities was $1.54 million for the full year of 2023, compared to net cash provided by investing activities of $0.55 million for the previous year.

ZW DATA ACTION TECHNOLOGIES INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except for number of shares and per share data) As of December 31, 2023 2022 (US $) (US $) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 817 $ 4,391 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,987 and $3,760 respectively 844 1,745 Prepayment and deposit to suppliers 4,505 4,567 Other current assets, net 2,794 1,610 Total current assets 8,960 12,313 Long-term investments, net 794 1,596 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22 1,761 Property and equipment, net 215 249 Intangible assets, net 841 3,264 Long-term deposits and prepayments - 69 Deferred tax assets, net 401 406 Total Assets $ 11,233 $ 19,658 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable * $ 201 $ 205 Advances from customers * 843 739 Accrued payroll and other accruals * 350 438 Taxes payable * 3,194 3,248 Operating lease liabilities * 24 347 Lease payment liabilities related to short-term leases * 99 101 Other current liabilities * 144 437 Warrant liabilities - 185 Total current liabilities 4,855 5,700





Long-term liabilities: Operating lease liabilities-Non current * - 1,535 Long-term borrowing from a related party 124 126 Total Liabilities 4,979 7,361 Commitments and contingencies Equity: ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s stockholders’ equity Common stock (US$0.001 par value; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 7,204,506 shares and 7,174,506 shares at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively) 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 62,067 62,017 Statutory reserves 2,598 2,598 Accumulated deficit (59,690 ) (53,525 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,272 1,200 Total ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s stockholders’ equity 6,254 12,297 Noncontrolling interests - - Total equity 6,254 12,297 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 11,233 $ 19,658

* Liabilities recognized as a result of consolidating these VIEs do not represent additional claims on the Company’s general assets.









ZW DATA ACTION TECHNOLOGIES INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME

(In thousands, except for number of shares and per share data) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 (US $) (US $) Revenues $ 30,585 $ 26,235 Cost of revenues 31,021 26,429 Gross (loss) (436 ) (194 ) Operating expenses Sales and marketing expenses 267 269 General and administrative expenses 4,061 8,304 Research and development expenses 17 229 Impairment on intangible assets 1,231 2,123 Total operating expenses 5,576 10,925 Loss from operations (6,012 ) (11,119 ) Other income/(expenses) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 185 1,854 Interest income 298 116 Impairment on long-term investments (433 ) (596 ) Gain on disposal of subsidiaries 10 - Other expenses, net (24 ) (49 ) Total other income 36 1,325 Loss before income tax benefit/(expense) and noncontrolling interests (5,976 ) (9,794 ) Income tax benefit/(expenses) 2 3 Net loss (5,974 ) (9,791 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - - Net loss attributable to ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. $ (5,974 ) $ (9,791 )





Net loss $ (5,974 ) $ (9,791 ) Foreign currency translation income/(loss) 72 118 Comprehensive loss $ (5,902 ) $ (9,673 ) Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests - - Comprehensive loss attributable to ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. $ (5,902 ) $ (9,673 ) Loss per share Loss per common share Basic and diluted ** $ (0.83 ) $ (1.37 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding : Basic and diluted ** 7,194,890 7,136,290







