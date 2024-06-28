Mayor Bowser Announces Minimum Wage Increase Effective July 1, 2024

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Department of Employment Services (DOES) remind the community that effective July 1, 2024, the District’s minimum wage will increase from the current $17.00 per hour rate to $17.50 per hour for non-tipped workers and from $8.00 per hour to $10.00 per hour for tipped employees.



“District employers play a crucial role in our local economy,” said Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes, Director of the Department of Employment Services. “We aim to ensure that all businesses are informed about the District's full minimum wage increase to maintain compliance and guarantee that workers receive their rightful earnings.”

In 2016, as part of her commitment to create more pathways to the middle class for Washingtonians across all eight wards, Mayor Bowser championed the “Fight for $15” and then signed the Fair Shot Minimum Wage Amendment of 2016 into law to raise the District’s minimum wage to $15.00 per hour by 2020.



The DOES Office of Wage-Hour Compliance is responsible for ensuring employers meet their obligations by fairly compensating District workers. The Office of Wage-Hour conducts compliance audits and works to recover unpaid wages for employees who have not been paid pursuant to DC wage laws, either administratively or through court action. Wage-Hour compliance involves ensuring adherence to the wage laws of the District of Columbia by holding employers accountable to the laws.



For questions or concerns about wage theft, minimum wage, or compliance with other ordinances, contact the Office of Wage-Hour Compliance at [email protected] or call (202) 671-1880.



