Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Income Of $2.5 Million For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $2.5 million, or $53.13 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024. This compares to consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $1.4 million, or $30.44 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Book value per weighted share at March 31, 2024 was $824.41, an increase from the book value per weighted share of $798.21 at March 31, 2023.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, net earned property and casualty premiums increased $5.3 million from $5.6 million a year ago to $10.9 million.

Quarter to Date fee income increased $2.1 million from $3.8 million to $5.9 million and gross written premiums increased $86.5 million, moving from $133.9 million to $220.4 million. Direct written premiums were positively impacted by continued expansion of new programs, rate increases, and organic growth in existing programs. Quarter to Date Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium decreased from 64.0% to 59.8%.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, operating expenses increased $0.4 million from $2.8 million to $3.2 million.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited

info@aoreltd.com

 
American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
(dollars in thousands)
             
        March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
Assets      
             
    Investments:      
      Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value $ 132,050     $ 132,600  
    Cash and cash equivalents   57,438       56,854  
    Restricted cash   3,560       964  
    Accrued investment income   1,153       972  
    Premiums receivable   205,520       174,350  
    Deferred insurance premiums   246,268       219,828  
    Reinsurance balances receivable, net   359,466       348,930  
    Deferred policy acquisition costs   10,782       9,152  
    Intangible assets   4,800       4,800  
    Goodwill   33,050       33,050  
    Other assets   4,948       3,720  
      Total Assets $ 1,059,035     $ 985,220  
             
             
Liabilities and Equity      
             
  Liabilities:      
    Loss and loss expense reserve $ 342,913     $ 332,573  
    Deferred commission income   8,153       6,878  
    Unearned premiums   259,233       230,123  
    Ceded premium payable   210,453       183,969  
    Payable to general agents   12,941       10,885  
    Funds withheld   142,657       136,471  
    Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   21,072       25,725  
    Notes payable   20,771       20,771  
    Non-owned interest in VIE   300       300  
    Interest payable   578       578  
    Deferred tax liability   1,234       648  
      Total Liabilities   1,020,305       948,921  
             
  Shareholders' Equity:      
    Common shares   4,698       4,698  
    Additional paid-in capital   189,179       189,179  
    Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)   (3,519 )     (3,454 )
    Retained deficit   (151,628 )     (154,124 )
      Total Shareholders' Equity   38,730       36,299  
             
             
      Total Liabilities and Equity $ 1,059,035     $ 985,220  
             
             
    See Notes to March 31, 2024 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com
             


 
American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
               
          Three Months ended March 31,
          2024   2023
    Revenues      
               
      Net premiums earned $ 10,870     $ 5,588  
      Fee income   5,944       3,825  
               
      Net investment income   227       162  
      Net realized gains on investments   -       412  
      Other income   17       28  
               
               
        Total revenues   17,058       10,015  
               
    Expenses      
      Losses and loss adjustment expenses   6,496       3,574  
      Acquisition expenses   3,585       1,759  
      Operating expenses   3,167       2,756  
      Interest expense   577       496  
               
        Total expenses   13,825       8,585  
               
               
  Pre-tax net profit $ 3,233     $ 1,430  
      Income tax (expense)   (737 )     -  
               
  Net profit available to common shareholders   2,496       1,430  
               
               
    Net profit per common share:      
    Basic $ 53.13     $ 30.44  
    Diluted   53.13       30.44  
               
    Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:      
    Basic   46,979       46,979  
    Diluted   46,979       46,979  
               
See Notes to March 31, 2024 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com
               

Primary Logo

You just read:

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


