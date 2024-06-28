Submit Release
Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Evolve Bank & Trust Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Evolve Bank & Trust has recently announced that it suffered from a cybersecurity attack which impacted the personal information of its bank customers and its financial technology partners’ customers.1 The information potentially impacted in the breach includes individuals’ names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, account information and/or other personal information.2

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Evolve related to this data breach. If you’ve received a data breach notification from Evolve or one of its financial technology partners, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from Evolve or one of its financial technology partners, that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

1 https://www.getevolved.com/about/news/cybersecurity-incident/.
2 Id.

