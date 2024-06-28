Earth Science Tech, Inc., Reports its March 31, 2024, Annual Results, Recording Over $11.9M in Revenue

Miami, FL, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTC: ETST) (“ETST” or “Company”), a holding entity currently focused on the health and wellness industry, today shares its financial results and highlights from its year ended March 31, 2024 .



Financial Results :

$697,721 in Cash, versus $35,756 in the year ended March 31, 2023, a $661,965 increase. Resulting in a 1,851.34% improvement YOY.



$3,881,336 in Total Assets, versus $2,727,971 in the year ended March 31, 2023, a $1,153,365 increase. Resulting in a 42.28% improvement YOY.



$11,953,635 in Revenue, versus $48,537 in the year ended March 31, 2023, a $11,905,098 increase. Resulting in a 24,527.88% improvement YOY.



$7,828,496 in Gross Profit, versus $22,060 in the year ended March 31, 2023, a $7,806,435 increase. Resulting in a 35,387.28% improvement YOY.



$812,139 in Net Profit, versus a loss of $365,405 in the year ended March 31, 2023, a $1,177,544 increase. Resulting in a 322.26% improvement YOY.



Annual Highlights :

The Company has repurchased 5,200,002 shares of its common stock, for an aggregate $178,000.08 out of the announced $5,000,000 common stock repurchase program .



. The Company has expanded its executive/administrative space on the 22nd floor of the Town One Center property, where RxCompoundStore.com, LLC. (“RxCompound”), is located on the ground floor, to include roughly an additional 2,500 square feet and access to conference/meeting rooms. The Company has also expanded its off-site storage space by roughly 1,500 square feet. Increasing the Company footprint from roughly 2,000 square feet a year ago to roughly 6,000 square feet today, a 200% expansion.



The company has an impressive Board of Directors consisting of 5 members, including 2 independent members.



The Company’s Board of Directors has created an audit committee of 3 members, with 2 independent directors serving on the committee.



The Company hired a new CFO, Ernesto L. Flores.



The Company hired a Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Chris Rose, who is transforming the Company’s technology and digital compliance across the entire organization.



The Company has 39 official employees with an additional 8 independent/temporary contractors.



RxCompound is licensed in 22 States with multiple States pending.



RxCompound continues to refine and develop DocProtocol.com to provide prescribers access to unique protocols that assist them in using RxCompound formulas to enhance their patients’ health and wellness.



Peaks Curative, LLC. (“Peaks”), has been activated, revamped its properties listed below and is generating sales across all segments of business.



PeaksCurative.com PeakNow.com ViagraMia.com MySexGummy.com MyOnlineConsultation.com WLSolution.com WeightLossSolution.com ScreamCream.net ClearupSkinCare.com iHairSolution.com





Peaks currently has 5 prescribers (licensed in most states as RxCompound) on its platform and is expected to add more as sales volumes increase with its marketing efforts.



About Earth Science Tech, Inc.

Earth Science Tech, Inc. is a holding entity currently in compounding pharmaceuticals and telemedicine through its wholly owned subsidiaries RxCompoundStore.com, LLC., Peaks Curative, LLC. and Earth Science Foundation, Inc.

To learn more, please visit: www.EarthScienceTech.com

RxCompoundStore.com, LLC.

RxCompound is a complete compounding pharmacy. RxCompound is currently licensed to fulfill prescriptions in the states of Delaware, Florida, Pennsylvania, New York, Arizona, New Jersey, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Rhode Island, Utah, Georgia, Nevada, Massachusetts, Missouri, Iowa, Maryland, Ohio, Colorado, North Carolina, Maine, Indiana and Illinois. RxCompound is in the application process to obtain licenses in the remaining states in which it is not yet approved to ship prescriptions.

To learn more please visit: www.RxCompoundStore.com

About Peaks Curative, LLC.

Peaks is the telemedicine referral site facilitating asynchronous consultations for branded compound medications prepared at RxCompound. Peaks is currently positioned to prescribe to all 50 states utilizing third-party consultation services, but only able to fulfill prescriptions within RxCompound’s licensed states. Peaks will be able to fulfill more states as RxCompound becomes licensed in additional states.

To learn more please visit: www.PeaksCurative.com

About Earth Science Foundation, Inc.

Earth Science Foundation Inc. is a favored entity of the Company, effectively being a non-profit organization that was incorporated on February 11, 2019, and is structured to accept grants and donations to help those in need of assistance in paying for prescriptions.

