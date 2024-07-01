Brain Power Wellness Reviews Recent Certified Teacher Leader Retreat

CTL Group picture after final reflections, feeling united!

Brain Power Wellness recently held a transformative Certified Teacher Leader retreat at Honor's Haven Retreat & Conference.

FOREST HILLS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brain Power Wellness, a leading holistic school-based wellness organization, recently held its most important retreat for Certified Teacher Leaders (CTLs) at Honor’s Haven Retreat & Conference in Ellenville, New York. The June retreat marked the 22nd term of CTL attendance at this annual three-day event. This year, the retreat was extended by an additional day for out-of-state participants to experience how the program is being implemented in New York City schools.

With a total of 46 participants, including 14 from outside New York City (four from California, six from Las Vegas, and four from Peekskill, New York), the retreat was an intensive and transformative experience. These out of state participants had the unique opportunity to visit NYC schools and engage with principals and CTLs who have successfully integrated Brain Power Wellness programs into their educational environments.

As Brain Power Wellness reviews, the retreat was carefully crafted to provide a balanced approach, combining personal growth activities with practical leader-level SEL exercises and games. The highlights of the program included a robust ropes course and numerous team-building activities, all designed to foster harmonious collaboration and individual empowerment. Participants learned to overcome inner resistance and support their peers by utilizing emotional wellness regulation techniques, somatic awareness, breathwork, grounding practices, and affirmations.

Day One focused on orientation, introducing the purpose and agenda. In addition, as a way to set the stage for the coming days, participants were prompted with questions aimed at their personal and professional development. The aforementioned team-building exercises and ropes course were crucial in creating an environment of non-judgmental engagement and peer support. These activities provided hands-on opportunities to foster a growth mindset, both individually and collectively.

Day Two began with optional morning exercises by the lake, followed by sessions on the connection between physical exercise, academic achievement, and social-emotional learning (SEL). Later in the day, the Waterfall Meditation session allowed participants to connect with nature and release emotions in a unique and impactful way. Additionally, there were practical classroom planning and implementation sessions, to ensure that teachers felt prepared to integrate BPW tools and practices into their respective schools with confidence and ease.

The retreat emphasized neuroplasticity and mindfulness, showcasing their impact on cognitive skills and emotional well-being. Participants practiced teaching new activities to reinforce their learning and prepare for school-wide implementation. The day concluded with a fun and confidence-building karaoke and campfire session with smores!

Day Three continued with optional morning exercises and a wellness class for adults, emphasizing self-care for teachers, parents, and other guardians. The Advisory Curriculum and Student Leadership sessions provided additional resources to support teachers. A nature hike allowed participants to commune in beautiful surroundings as they deepened their mindfulness practices and reflected upon their retreat experience thus far. In this way, visionary leadership was fostered both individually and collectively.

In addition to all of these activities and trainings, meticulous attention was given throughout the retreat to familiarizing participants with Brain Power Wellness’s virtual Learning Community. This platform houses a variety of resources, including classroom management tools, self-care session recordings, and more, ensuring that teachers have ongoing support as they implement these practices.

The retreat concluded with a completion celebration, where participants received t-shirts, bulletin board materials, and certificates, all provided to solidify their readiness to lead wellness initiatives in their schools.

About Brain Power Wellness

Brain Power Wellness is dedicated to creating healthier, happier, and more focused school environments through holistic wellness programs. Founded by former fifth-grade teacher Dave Beal, the organization has impacted over 25,000 teachers and half a million students in 500 schools worldwide since 2007. The mission of Brain Power Wellness is to transform school cultures through self-development, mindfulness, community building, retreats, SEL, and brain training for teachers, students, parents, guardians, and administrators.

For more information on Brain Power Wellness and to read more Brain Power Wellness reviews, visit Brain Power Wellness.