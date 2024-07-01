New survey of end users assesses vendors in the project and work management landscape
Atlassian and Microsoft products dominate market, but users also find lighter weight alternatives Smartsheet, Monday.com, Notion, and others appealing.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlassian, Microsoft, and Smartsheet are the leaders in the project and work management market, according to new end-user data from ETR. All three of Atlassian’s work management products – Confluence, Jira, and Trello – made the Leading vector of ETR’s latest Observatory for Project and Work Management Tools.
An increasingly digitized and distributed enterprise landscape dictates digital solutions for enterprises to manage and support their resources and initiatives, and for workers to keep track of it all. The project and work management space encompasses a range of tools from full-fledged, enterprise-scale project management suites to homegrown, open-source, and vertical-specific offerings. This ETR Observatory report captures vendors that have at least a solid base of general project management functionality.
ETR’s newest Observatory Report and Market Array survey focuses on the Project and Work Management tool market, with insights into specific product strengths, Net Promoter Scores, spending intentions, return on investment (ROI) timelines, utilization trends, and more.
The survey of 330 IT decision makers, of which a fifth (20%) represent Global 2000 organizations, yielded critical insights about the project and work management vendor landscape, including:
* Atlassian is seen as the most innovative vendor in this market in a write-in response, but survey takers said if given the chance to rebuild their project and work management tech stack Microsoft would be the most desired vendor. Meanwhile, Asana was the vendor with the highest agreement on the statement “This product has an innovative technical roadmap,” with 64% of survey respondents in agreement.
* Atlassian Confluence, Atlassian Jira, Smartsheet, Microsoft Planner, and Atlassian Trello occupied the Leading vector of vendors in the ETR Observatory Scope, signifying both high spending Momentum and high Presence in the market relative to peers.
* Monday.com and Notion occupied the Advancing vector in the ETR Observatory Scope with high Momentum but relatively lower Presence.
* Asana and Microsoft Project occupied the Tracking vector with high Presence but relatively lower Momentum.
* Basecamp, Wrike, Adobe Workfront, ClickUp, and Airtable comprised the Pursuing vector with lower Momentum and Presence relative to the peer group.
* Ease-of-use and easy integration with other tools were rated the two most important features of a project and work management tool. Notion scored the highest agreement with the statement that it is easy to implement, while Microsoft Project scored the highest agreement with the statement that it integrates easily within an existing ecosystem.
* Compared to other vendors in this market, Atlassian Confluence had the highest spending Momentum, longest anticipated usage (i.e., lowest expected churn), highest growth in expected usage, and second fastest expected ROI (behind Atlassian Jira).
To read more analysis of the findings from this ETR survey, read the free ETR Observatory Report for Project and Work Management Tools here: https://reports.etr.ai/project-and-work-management-tools-24
Enterprise Technology Research (ETR) is a technology market research firm that leverages proprietary data from its targeted IT decision maker (ITDM) community to provide actionable insights about spending intentions and industry trends. Since 2010, ETR has worked diligently at achieving one goal: eliminating the need for opinions in enterprise research, which are often formed from incomplete, biased, and statistically insignificant data. ETR’s community of ITDMs is positioned to provide best-in-class customer/evaluator perspectives. ETR’s proprietary data and insights from this community empower institutional investors, technology companies, and ITDMs to navigate the complex enterprise technology landscape amid an expanding marketplace. Visit https://etr.ai/ to learn more.
