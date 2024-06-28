Risas Dental and Braces Gifts 13 Phoenix Moms Complete Dental Makeover
Local dental provider awarded free treatments to 22 deserving moms in four states
Mothers are selfless and often overlook their own needs for the sake of their families. It is an honor to be able to return the favor, one smile at a time.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Risas Dental and Braces (Risas Dental), recently awarded 13 deserving Valley moms with free treatments in honor of its annual Mother’s Day Dental Makeover Giveaway, dedicated to honoring and supporting mothers. The local dental provider will be giving each mom a completely free, tailored dental treatment to demonstrate gratitude for their unwavering dedication to their families.
— Jeff Adams, CEO of Risas Dental
Recipients Rochelle Russell-Odom and Josette Pimentel are among the 13 Phoenix moms extremely grateful to receive the treatment free of charge. As part of their treatments, they will receive a dedicated consultation with a Risas dentist who will determine the best course of action according to their individual oral care needs. Their treatments will have a total value of approximately $16,000.
Citing previous traumatizing experiences with dental providers, Rochelle took a leap of faith and chose to self-nominate for this year’s giveaway, facing her fears for the sake of her family.
“This treatment means I will physically have my smile back but emotionally, it will be the first step to gaining my confidence,” said Rochelle Russell-Odom. “It also means I will be empowered to take control of my health without fear, setting a strong example for my kids.”
Both moms have sacrificed their health for their families beginning with pregnancy complications.
“My teeth may have weakened and shifted but having my kids is the greatest gift,” said Josette Pimentel. “I look forward to working with Risas to change my appearance and learn to love myself again.”
The mothers are among 22 deserving women to receive free dental care at Risas’ offices in Phoenix, Tucson, Denver, Las Vegas, and San Antonio. The annual Mother’s Day Dental Makeover Giveaway resulted in 300 total nominations submitted by family, friends, and community members that were carefully reviewed by a panel of judges. Each mom will receive an individualized care plan based on their own needs and closely follow the recommendations of a Risas dentist, including orthodontics treatments if needed.
“Mothers are selfless and often overlook their own needs for the sake of their families,” says Jeff Adams, CEO of Risas Dental and Braces. “It is an honor to be able to return the favor, one smile at a time.”
For more information about Risas Dental and its initiatives visit https://risasdental.com/
About Risas Dental and Braces:
Founded in Phoenix in 2011, Risas Dental and Braces embraces a lifelong mission to change the way dentistry is offered in the United States, making it accessible for all regardless of insurance status or financial situation. With 27 locations in Phoenix, Tucson, Denver, San Antonio and Las Vegas, Risas Dental and Braces is one of the fastest-growing dental practices in the country. Risas Dental and Braces opened their first Risas Kids Dental in 2021 in Phoenix. The dental group was founded on the principle that proper oral health and treatment is critical to overall health, which is put to action by offering flexible, affordable, convenient and bilingual dental care. Since its inception, Risas Dental and Braces has provided over $10 million in free dental care.
