HaitiChildren Faces Severe Challenges in Jamaica: Founder Susie Krabacher Advocates for Justice and Transparency
EINPresswire.com/ -- HaitiChildren, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to the welfare of Haiti's most vulnerable children, is facing significant challenges in its efforts to protect and support children in Jamaica. Founder Susie Krabacher has encountered severe resistance and unjust treatment while addressing reports of neglect and mistreatment of children under the care of a local healing ministry.
International human rights lawyer, Malene Alene, has emphasized the serious legal violations involved in this particular case. For example, Alene reported that Haitian caregivers were sent back to Haiti without due process, labeled as absconders, and returned to a dangerous environment. Alene's calls to police officers for explanations were met with refusal, highlighting the need for international intervention and accountability.
Additionally, Krabacher traveled to Jamaica following a Zoom call with two Priests from the healing ministry, who demanded formal agreements for additional funding. After requesting documentation for the $100,000 already sent, Krabacher received reports from caregivers about inconsistent meals provided by the healing ministry. Despite her efforts, Krabacher was denied entry into Jamaica twice without explanation, detained overnight, handcuffed, verbally and physically abused, and denied access to her attorney, counselor, and husband.
According to numerous eye witnesses, the situation for HaitiChildren’s caregivers has deteriorated. Caregivers have been confined to their rooms without clear reasons, leading to fear and devastation. Officials from the healing ministry claimed that the caregivers had broken unspecified rules, despite numerous attempts to obtain these rules for compliance. On June 25th, a coach arrived on the healing ministry’s grounds with police, who ordered the caregivers onto the bus to an undisclosed location in Portland, Jamaica. Alene contacted them, but they refused to disclose the location, only stating it is a facility in Portland.
HaitiChildren is deeply concerned as the children are being separated from the only family they’ve known, facing emotional trauma and severe neglect. Not only that, but the removal of the caregivers violated constitutional laws. During the chaotic removal, four disabled children were temporarily lost, but have now been found and have contacted HaitiChildren to say they arrived at a port in Haiti, facing delays and uncertainty.
Krabacher believes the reception appears to be an effort to prevent her from seeing the conditions the children are facing, as evidenced by photos and reports of malnutrition and neglect. Krabacher’s commitment to the children remains unshakeable.
Sheryl Ritchie, HaitiChildren’s Jamaican Administrative Director, stated on June 25th: “A bus full of police has turned up, telling our caregivers to get in the vehicle and that they’re headed to Portland. They may be deporting them. There’s a war going on in Haiti and they’re frightened about where they are being taken to. They’ve been confined to their rooms since Saturday prior to this. Imagine being one of the children and thinking you’re finally getting out of the life-threatening war zone of Haiti and then you’re being treated like this here, separated from your family, and potentially being deported back to Haiti. It is devastating. Everyone’s scared. We are unsure of where they took our caregivers. We need our voices heard.”
From the perspective of the organization, major Jamaican publications have misrepresented Haitians, stigmatizing the caregivers and Haitian nationals, creating a hostile situation. Relations between Haiti and Jamaica are strained, but HaitiChildren is committed to working together in the best interest of the children. These issues must be addressed to ensure the health and safety of the children while fostering a collaborative environment.
As a result, HaitiChildren’s lawyer has filed an urgent case within the Jamaican court (case ID: SU2024CV02732), demanding answers from the government and the immediate return of all passengers. Cases like these can be heard within days, but the immediate concern remains whether the Haitian police will take these caregivers to a facility or leave them to fend for themselves on the streets.
HaitiChildren is also working closely with its legal team, including Attorney Krishna James, and Human Rights advocates to address these injustices. The Jamaican government must answer for the treatment of Krabacher and the temporary disappearance of the caregivers and children.
At HaitiChildren, transparency and the urgent need to share the reality faced by the children under its care are paramount. Despite best efforts, the children have been subjected to severe neglect. Below is a detailed account from Dr. Pyae Sone Phyo, a healthcare worker who conducted a health assessment of the children:
Dr. Pyae Sone Phyo’s Observations:
• The compound is infested with flies; they are everywhere.
• The garbage bins are overflowing and uncovered, too close to the dorms.
• Food safety concerns: there were flies in the kitchen, the food pots and containers were uncovered, flies seen on them. Poor hand hygiene practices and sanitation by staff, caregivers, and children.
• Floor sanitation needs improvement.
“These issues, if not addressed immediately, will expose significant health risks for the children and the staff,” says Dr. Pyae Sone Phyo. “I’m willing to assist in every way possible and recommends involving the public health team to guide the process and make meaningful recommendations.”
For more information about HaitiChildren's mission, for real-time updates, and to access documentation and footage, please visit https://www.haitichildren.org/.
About HaitiChildren
HaitiChildren is a dedicated non-profit organization focused on the welfare of Haiti's most vulnerable children. Founded by Susie Krabacher, the organization provides essential support and protection to children in need, fostering their well-being through comprehensive care and advocacy. HaitiChildren is committed to transparency and the pursuit of justice, ensuring that every child receives the love and care they deserve.
Susie Krabacher
International human rights lawyer, Malene Alene, has emphasized the serious legal violations involved in this particular case. For example, Alene reported that Haitian caregivers were sent back to Haiti without due process, labeled as absconders, and returned to a dangerous environment. Alene's calls to police officers for explanations were met with refusal, highlighting the need for international intervention and accountability.
Additionally, Krabacher traveled to Jamaica following a Zoom call with two Priests from the healing ministry, who demanded formal agreements for additional funding. After requesting documentation for the $100,000 already sent, Krabacher received reports from caregivers about inconsistent meals provided by the healing ministry. Despite her efforts, Krabacher was denied entry into Jamaica twice without explanation, detained overnight, handcuffed, verbally and physically abused, and denied access to her attorney, counselor, and husband.
According to numerous eye witnesses, the situation for HaitiChildren’s caregivers has deteriorated. Caregivers have been confined to their rooms without clear reasons, leading to fear and devastation. Officials from the healing ministry claimed that the caregivers had broken unspecified rules, despite numerous attempts to obtain these rules for compliance. On June 25th, a coach arrived on the healing ministry’s grounds with police, who ordered the caregivers onto the bus to an undisclosed location in Portland, Jamaica. Alene contacted them, but they refused to disclose the location, only stating it is a facility in Portland.
HaitiChildren is deeply concerned as the children are being separated from the only family they’ve known, facing emotional trauma and severe neglect. Not only that, but the removal of the caregivers violated constitutional laws. During the chaotic removal, four disabled children were temporarily lost, but have now been found and have contacted HaitiChildren to say they arrived at a port in Haiti, facing delays and uncertainty.
Krabacher believes the reception appears to be an effort to prevent her from seeing the conditions the children are facing, as evidenced by photos and reports of malnutrition and neglect. Krabacher’s commitment to the children remains unshakeable.
Sheryl Ritchie, HaitiChildren’s Jamaican Administrative Director, stated on June 25th: “A bus full of police has turned up, telling our caregivers to get in the vehicle and that they’re headed to Portland. They may be deporting them. There’s a war going on in Haiti and they’re frightened about where they are being taken to. They’ve been confined to their rooms since Saturday prior to this. Imagine being one of the children and thinking you’re finally getting out of the life-threatening war zone of Haiti and then you’re being treated like this here, separated from your family, and potentially being deported back to Haiti. It is devastating. Everyone’s scared. We are unsure of where they took our caregivers. We need our voices heard.”
From the perspective of the organization, major Jamaican publications have misrepresented Haitians, stigmatizing the caregivers and Haitian nationals, creating a hostile situation. Relations between Haiti and Jamaica are strained, but HaitiChildren is committed to working together in the best interest of the children. These issues must be addressed to ensure the health and safety of the children while fostering a collaborative environment.
As a result, HaitiChildren’s lawyer has filed an urgent case within the Jamaican court (case ID: SU2024CV02732), demanding answers from the government and the immediate return of all passengers. Cases like these can be heard within days, but the immediate concern remains whether the Haitian police will take these caregivers to a facility or leave them to fend for themselves on the streets.
HaitiChildren is also working closely with its legal team, including Attorney Krishna James, and Human Rights advocates to address these injustices. The Jamaican government must answer for the treatment of Krabacher and the temporary disappearance of the caregivers and children.
At HaitiChildren, transparency and the urgent need to share the reality faced by the children under its care are paramount. Despite best efforts, the children have been subjected to severe neglect. Below is a detailed account from Dr. Pyae Sone Phyo, a healthcare worker who conducted a health assessment of the children:
Dr. Pyae Sone Phyo’s Observations:
• The compound is infested with flies; they are everywhere.
• The garbage bins are overflowing and uncovered, too close to the dorms.
• Food safety concerns: there were flies in the kitchen, the food pots and containers were uncovered, flies seen on them. Poor hand hygiene practices and sanitation by staff, caregivers, and children.
• Floor sanitation needs improvement.
“These issues, if not addressed immediately, will expose significant health risks for the children and the staff,” says Dr. Pyae Sone Phyo. “I’m willing to assist in every way possible and recommends involving the public health team to guide the process and make meaningful recommendations.”
For more information about HaitiChildren's mission, for real-time updates, and to access documentation and footage, please visit https://www.haitichildren.org/.
About HaitiChildren
HaitiChildren is a dedicated non-profit organization focused on the welfare of Haiti's most vulnerable children. Founded by Susie Krabacher, the organization provides essential support and protection to children in need, fostering their well-being through comprehensive care and advocacy. HaitiChildren is committed to transparency and the pursuit of justice, ensuring that every child receives the love and care they deserve.
Susie Krabacher
HaitiChildren
+1 970-948-6603
operations@haitichildren.org