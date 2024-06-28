Sudan Is Experiencing Its Worst Hunger Levels on Record, with Almost 800,000 People Facing the Threat of Famine

June 28, 2024

Sudan Population: 49.7 million

People in Need: 15.8 million

People Facing Hunger: 11.7 million Our Impact People Helped Last Year: 473,219

Our Team: 112 employees

Program Start: 2017

More than Half Sudan’s Population Already Experiencing a Hunger Crisis A new report from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) revealed that more than a year of conflict has caused the worst levels of acute food insecurity in Sudan’s history and one of the worst in the world. Across ten states, approximately 755,000 people are suffering famine-like conditions (IPC Phase 5), and 8.5 million people are experiencing emergency levels of hunger (IPC Phase 4). To date, more than 10 million people have been displaced, with two million fleeing to other countries. “We are deeply shocked by the dire situation affecting millions of Sudanese,” said Samy Guessabi, Action Against Hunger’s Sudan Country Director. “This situation is especially critical for populations trapped in conflict zones and without access to protection.”

Show Photo Credit Close Photo Credit A family treks from South Sudan to Sudan with their only belongings.

The civil war, which broke out in April 2023, led to an unprecedented deterioration of food security, with more than 25.6 million people – more than half of the country’s population – expected to face crisis or worse conditions (IPC Phase 3 or higher) between June and September 2024, which coincides with the lean season. Famine-like conditions already have swept through Greater Darfur, South and North Kordofan, Blue Nile, Al Jazirah, Khartoum, and five other states. There is a real risk of famine in 14 areas if the conflict escalates. The conflict has also devastated key infrastructure, health care facilities, water and sanitation services, agricultural lands and other assets. Movement is severely restricted and most people who can access markets are unable to purchase basic necessities due to inflation. Food prices have increased by up to 296% since the start of the conflict for some commodities.

Our Work in Sudan Nearly 800,000 people are facing the threat of famine in Sudan. With civil war driving displacement and hunger, Action Against Hunger teams have intensified their emergency response. Teams provide nutrition support, water and sanitation services, protection for women and girls, and more. Donate Now

Although hunger has increased, funding has not kept pace. Action Against Hunger is urgently appealing to governments, international organizations and donors to increase their support and solidarity with Sudan. “The magnitude of this crisis requires a coordinated and sustained response to avoid an even greater humanitarian catastrophe,” said Guessabi.

Show Photo Credit Close Photo Credit Nyibol Mathiang Deng, 27, arrives at the South Sudan border with her youngest daughter.