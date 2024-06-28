Diamond Shruumz Products Recalled

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Prophet Premium Blends is recalling Diamond Shruumz Infused Cones, Chocolate Bars, and Gummies (Micro- and Mega/Extreme-Dose), because these products contain Muscimol, a chemical found in mushrooms of the genus Amanita. Muscimol could be a potential cause of symptoms consistent with those observed in people who became ill after eating Diamond Shruumz products. Reported symptoms have included those linked to seizures, agitation, involuntary muscle contractions, loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness, nausea and vomiting, abnormal heart rates, and hyper/hypotension.

Diamond Shruumz Infused Cones, Chocolate Bars, and Gummies (Micro- and Mega/Extreme-Dose) were distributed nationwide through retail stores and mail orders. All lots or best buy dates and all flavors of Diamond Shruumz Infused Cones, Chocolate Bars, and Gummies (Micro- and Mega/Extreme-Dose) are included in this recall. In the event the product is missing lot information or best buy dates, all flavors of Diamond Shruumz Infused Cones, Chocolate Bars, and Gummies (Micro- and Mega/Extreme-Dose) product are still included in this recall.

At this time, there are 39 illnesses that have been reported to date. States with cases include: AL, AZ, CA, CO, GA, IN, IA, KY, MD, MN, MO, MT NV, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, SC, TN. Reported symptoms have included those linked to central nervous system excitation (e.g., seizures, agitation, and involuntary muscle contractions), central nervous system depression (e.g., loss of consciousness, confusion, and sleepiness), gastrointestinal symptoms (e.g., nausea and vomiting), and cardiovascular involvement (e.g., abnormal heart rates and hyper/hypotension).

Retailers and wholesalers should discontinue use, stop distribution, quarantine the product immediately and contact their sales representative to initiate the return and refund. After contacting their sales representatives, Prophet Premium Blends will issue return shipping labels, verify the inventory, and thereafter issue the refund.

Consumers who have purchased Diamond Shruumz products are urged to stop using the product, destroy the product, and contact Prophet Premium Blends via phone at (209) 314-0881 or email at info@diamondshruumz.com with their order number to initiate the refund. Consumers are strongly encouraged to inform Prophet Premium Blends that the consumer destroyed the product to ensure it is no longer accessible.

Consumers, retailers, and wholesalers with questions may contact Prophet Premium Blends at (209) 314-0881 Monday through Friday between 8:30 AM and 4:30 PM (PDT).