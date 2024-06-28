RIDOH Recommends Reopening Barrington Town Beach

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends re-opening Barrington Town Beach for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels. RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH's beaches telephone line (401-222-2751). A list of closed beaches can also be accessed at https://health.ri.gov/beaches/