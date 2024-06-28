Drugs@FDA Express
Search and browse FDA-approved brand name and generic prescription and over-the-counter human drugs and biological therapeutic products by drug name, active ingredient, or application number.
Learn more about Drugs@FDA
Orange Book Express 2.0
Get information about drug products approved by FDA based on safety and effectiveness, find patent and exclusivity information, and look up drugs that have the same therapeutic effect.
Learn more about the Orange Book
Drug Shortages 2
Quickly find and get alerts about current drug shortages, resolved shortages, and discontinuations of drug products.
Learn more about Drug Shortages
Email Alerts
Podcasts on Drug Topics
News Feeds
Meetings and Conferences
Webinars
Videos
Contact Us
(855) 543-3784
(301) 796-3400
druginfo@fda.hhs.gov
Division of Drug Information (CDER)
Office of Communications
10001 New Hampshire Avenue
Hillandale Building, 4th Floor
Silver Spring, MD 20993
Feedback Form