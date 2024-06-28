Drugs@FDA Express

Drugs@FDA Express

Search and browse FDA-approved brand name and generic prescription and over-the-counter human drugs and biological therapeutic products by drug name, active ingredient, or application number.
Learn more about Drugs@FDA

Orange Book Express

Orange Book Express 2.0

Get information about drug products approved by FDA based on safety and effectiveness, find patent and exclusivity information, and look up drugs that have the same therapeutic effect.
Learn more about the Orange Book

Drug Shortages 2

Drug Shortages 2

Quickly find and get alerts about current drug shortages, resolved shortages, and discontinuations of drug products.
Learn more about Drug Shortages

 

Email Alerts

Podcasts on Drug Topics

News Feeds

Meetings and Conferences

Webinars

Videos

Contact Us

(855) 543-3784
(301) 796-3400
druginfo@fda.hhs.gov
Division of Drug Information (CDER)
Office of Communications
10001 New Hampshire Avenue
Hillandale Building, 4th Floor
Silver Spring, MD 20993
Feedback Form

 