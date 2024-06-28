National Bar Association Leadership Joins Bridge 2 Technologies for NASDAQ Bell Ringing Ceremony
NBA Gains Momentum at NASDAQ Headquarters on Wallstreet
By combining our legal expertise with technological advancements, we can create sustainable solutions that ensure everyone has a fair chance at success.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bridge 2 Technologies (B2T) Global Intellect Summit reached a momentous climax with the NASDAQ Bell Ringing Ceremony, which included a distinguished panel of leaders from the National Bar Association (NBA).
NBA President Dominique Calhoun, President-Elect Wiley Adams, and NBA Vice President James Carter all played integral roles in the Summit, participating in pivotal discussions held at the NASDAQ headquarters.
The annual event, aimed at fostering global intellect and inclusiveness, delved into critical topics such as access to capital, leveraging technology to expand opportunities for disadvantaged communities, and bridging the gap between the legal and tech communities. Discussions were geared towards delivering actionable results that will positively impact future generations.
Quote from NBA President Dominique Calhoun:
"The summit at NASDAQ underscores the significance of collaborative efforts in addressing the challenges faced by disadvantaged communities. By combining our legal expertise with technological advancements, we can create sustainable solutions that ensure everyone has a fair chance at success. I want to commend Vice President James Carter for bringing this phenomenal opportunity to the NBA."
Quote from NBA President-Elect Wiley Adams:
"We are at a pivotal moment where the intersection of law and technology can pave the way for transformative change. The insights shared and connections made during the B2T Global Intellect Summit will be instrumental in our continued efforts to foster inclusiveness and create opportunities for all, utilizing the NBA as a conduit."
Quote from NBA Vice President James Carter:
"It is an honor to be part of an initiative that not only highlights the importance of inclusivity and equal access to opportunities, but also leverages the power of technology to accelerate this change. Our discussions throughout the 2-day Bridge 2 Technologies Global Intellect Summit, are a step towards a more equitable future, where legal and tech communities work hand in hand to drive positive societal impact."
The B2T Global Intellect Summit was founded by business luminary, Eric Kelly, who is a high-performing senior executive making waves around the globe. The B2T platform serves as a testament to the power of collaboration across industries. The NBA's participation highlights their commitment to fostering a future where technology and law intersect to drive inclusive growth and innovation. B2T’s platform facilitates meaningful and profitable business partnerships by connecting industry leaders with women and diverse businesses, transforming the way companies engage on a global scale.
New York City’s Mayor, Eric Adams, issued a Proclamation declaring Tuesday, June 25th as Bridge 2 Technologies Day.
About the National Bar Association
The National Bar Association was founded in 1925 and is the nation's oldest and largest national network of predominantly African American attorneys and judges. The NBA represents the interests of approximately 66,000 lawyers, judges, law professors, and law students.
About Bridge 2 Technologies (B2T)
B2T is a global next-generation technology company that is changing the way businesses engage around the world and delivers actionable results that will positively affect future generations. B2T is built on global intellect and inclusiveness through a robust business ecosystem that strives to advance inclusivity, access to capital, and connectivity, issues that many businesses around the world face today. As such, B2T works with industry leaders to leverage technology as an accelerator to expand opportunities, drive change, and realize outstanding performance.
