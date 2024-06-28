Submit Release
June is National Migraine Month

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the National Headache Foundation, migraines rank as the second leading cause of disability worldwide, affecting a staggering forty million individuals in the United States alone.

This striking statistic highlights the debilitating impact of migraines, extending far beyond a mere headache, often accompanied by symptoms such as vomiting, blurred vision, and heightened sensitivity to light and sound.

The Joint Chiropractic’s Dr. Steve Knauf, shares how getting help early is very important. If migraines and headaches worsen, it can lead to a loss in quality of life. Headaches are often classified as a neurological disorder. Chiropractic adjustments help to restore motion and optimize the nervous system, giving the body a better chance to fight off these symptoms.

