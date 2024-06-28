Submit Release
Jeff Kagan Interviews Jen Sanders of NTXIA with Smart Home update

Jeff Kagan Industry Analyst, Columnist, Influencer

North Texas Innovation Alliance or NTXIA on smart home advancement

ATLANTA, GA, USA, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeff Kagan Interviews Jennifer Sanders, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the North Texas Innovation Alliance, or NTXIA, which is a smart homes association in the Dallas Texas area. She discussed where we are today and where we are going with regards to smart home technology.

The smart home sector is a rapidly growing and continually changing sector. It has a growing group of large and small companies and technologies all working together.

In the real world, these companies either compete with each other, or are not in the same space.

However, in the smart home space, which is rapidly growing and changing, these companies work together, talk and strategize in a one-plus-one-equals-three.

Working together this collaboration creates more solutions working together than they could on their own, individually.

Smart homes have always been and are continuing to be a rapidly growing and always changing sector of various slices of the technology industry.

The information in this interview is important to investors, customers, workers, the media and governments of cities.

As smart home technology continues to advance, it is important to keep an eye on the direction this industry is heading. A direction which is always changing.

Watch the interview as follows.

https://x.com/jeffkagan/status/1806707103978967174

https://www.linkedin.com/video/live/urn:li:ugcPost:7212457278858235905/

