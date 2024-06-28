Records Requests & Web Applications

We believe in sharing data through open records requests and web applications. The links below provide guidance on how to request information under the Kansas Open Records Act (KORA) and to how to find information available about your water system on the Drinking Water Watch web application. Public water supply systems can also obtain forms used to notify KDHE of system contact changes. Access to the Kansas Environmental Application Portal (KEAP) is also provided.
