Fentanyl fumble during first presidential debate

Washington, D.C., June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fentanyl and opioid discussion during the CNN Presidential Debate left more questions than answers.

Jake Tapper: “…the number of overdose deaths in this country has gone up. Under your term, it went up. Under your term, it has gone up. Former President Trump, despite the efforts that both of you have made, more than 100,000 Americans are dying from overdoses every year, primarily from fentanyl and other opioids. What will you do to help Americans right now in the throes of addiction, who are struggling to get the treatment they need?”

Let’s look at real answers and solutions:

Addiction

Not Addressed

There is a clear need for more treatment centers across the U.S. Increased federal funding will help. Local communities also need to eliminate roadblocks to more treatment available in areas where they are most needed. The federal government needs to work in cooperation with states to reduce the reliance of the prison system to treat addiction, a necessary step in stopping the revolving door around drugs, prison, and the community. This week’s Supreme Court decision on opioid settlement funds is another setback.

Fentanyl and the border

Partially Addressed

Both candidates briefly spoke about securing the border, and the supply of fentanyl and its precursor chemicals from China. That is only part of the problem. Border control alone cannot stop the tens of thousands 3 milligram lethal doses from infiltrating the U.S.

Fake pills sold largely on social media platform are now causing the spiraling death rate of young Americans. Pill presses in the hands of drug dealers and the use of sophisticated supply chains make buying a fake pill as easy as ordering fast food. Stronger laws to stop the pressing of fake pills and holding social media accountable are needed to solve this crisis.

Public Education

Not Addressed

The fact that the debate missed key parts of the problem show the dramatic need to increase public education on this issue.

To help, the National Crime Prevention Council has released a new public service announcement featuring McGruff the Crime Dog® emphasizing the harms of fake pills sold on social media platforms. You can watch it here.

About the National Crime Prevention Council

The nonprofit National Crime Prevention Council is home to McGruff the Crime Dog® and has helped generations of Americans Take A Bite Out Of Crime® through public education campaigns and advocating for public policies to make the U.S. safer. Follow NCPC on Threads, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X (@McGruffatNCPC).

Tatiana Peralta National Crime Prevention Council 202-919-5544 tperalta@ncpc.org