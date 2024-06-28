GEORGIA, June 28 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the appointment of the Honorable John Cunningham to the vacancy on the State Court of Coweta County created by the passage of HB 615.

John Cunningham is a partner in the Newnan firm of Thompson, Wallin, & Cunningham and serves as the municipal court judge for the City of Franklin. He began his legal career as an assistant district attorney in the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office. Following his departure from the district attorney’s office, Judge Cunningham was an associate at the Newnan firm of Rosenzweig, Jones, Horne & Griffis. He was previously the judge of the Municipal Court of Woodbury and the judge pro tempore of the Municipal Court of Tyrone. Judge Cunningham is a graduate of the University of Georgia and the Oklahoma City University School of Law. He is a past president of the Newnan-Coweta Bar Association and the Newnan History Center, and currently serves on the board of the Joseph Sams School. He and his wife, Katie, have two children and reside in Newnan.