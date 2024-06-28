Update No. 1: Williston Barracks / Death investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24A1004330

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Todd Stackhouse, Detective Sgt. Dan Trottier

STATION: VSP Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 06/27/2024 @ 1609 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mount Mansfield Union High School, 211 Browns Trace Rd., Jericho, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Death investigation

VICTIM: Silas Salyer

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The victim in this incident is identified as Silas Salyer, 18, of Underhill. Investigation determined that Salyer was working on his car in the school parking lot when the jack holding up the vehicle collapsed.

***Initial news release, 6:50 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2024***

The Vermont State Police is investigating a death that occurred Thursday afternoon, June 27, 2024, following an incident at Mount Mansfield Union High School in Jericho. At about 4:10 p.m. Thursday, state police received a 911 call reporting an individual who appeared to be stuck underneath a vehicle in the MMU parking lot. Troopers responded to the scene and immediately began to render aid. The individual, whose name is being withheld at this time until notifications are complete, was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington by Essex Rescue. Troopers learned that the individual was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. Troopers on scene were assisted by Underhill-Jericho Fire Department and the Department of Motor Vehicles. This incident does not appear to be suspicious. VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -