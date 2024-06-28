Environmental Management Commission to meet July 10-11

The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission will meet July 10-11 in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building in Raleigh. Members of the public may attend in-person or join the meeting by computer or phone.

Committee meetings will be held starting at 9 a.m. on July 10. The full commission meeting will be held beginning at 9 a.m. on July 11. Meeting information, including agendas and supporting documents, can be found on the Commission website.

Committee Meetings

When: Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 9 a.m. Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604.

Meeting link: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=mdc902ed9963ce35e5de9e85e27277716

Meeting Number/Access Code: 2426 859 3759

Meeting password: ncdeq (62338 when dialing from a phone or video system)

Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll

Environmental Management Commission Meeting

When: Thursday, July 11, 2024, 9 a.m. Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604.

Meeting link: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m32a66bf7f3f1a86a8618d061a6831212

Meeting Number/Access Code: 2438 842 8024

Password: ncdeq (62338 when dialing from a phone or video system)

Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll.