Environmental Management Commission to meet July 10-11
The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission will meet July 10-11 in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building in Raleigh. Members of the public may attend in-person or join the meeting by computer or phone.
Committee meetings will be held starting at 9 a.m. on July 10. The full commission meeting will be held beginning at 9 a.m. on July 11. Meeting information, including agendas and supporting documents, can be found on the Commission website.
Committee Meetings
When: Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 9 a.m. Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604.
Meeting link: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=mdc902ed9963ce35e5de9e85e27277716
Meeting Number/Access Code: 2426 859 3759
Meeting password: ncdeq (62338 when dialing from a phone or video system)
Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll
Environmental Management Commission Meeting
When: Thursday, July 11, 2024, 9 a.m. Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604.
Meeting link: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m32a66bf7f3f1a86a8618d061a6831212
Meeting Number/Access Code: 2438 842 8024
Password: ncdeq (62338 when dialing from a phone or video system)
Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll.
The Environmental Management Commission is responsible for adopting rules for the protection, preservation and enhancement of the state's air and water resources. The Commission oversees and adopts rules for several divisions of the Department of Environmental Quality, including the Divisions of Air Quality, Land Resources, Waste Management and Water Resources.