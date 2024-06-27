NHS England statement on industrial action: Thursday, 27 June

Stella Vig, NHS National Clinical Director for Elective Care, said: “With the weekend approaching, ongoing strike action will continue to cause disruption – but we want to assure patients that staff are working extremely hard to prioritise urgent and emergency care.

“Though the warm weather is subsiding, the NHS still faces significant pressure, with industrial action adding to already record demand at A&Es.

“Patients should continue using services as they would normally, by using 999 in life-threatening emergencies and NHS 111 – on the NHS App, online, or by phone – for other health concerns.

“GP services and pharmacies are also available for patients and can be accessed in the usual way. Patients who haven’t been contacted or informed that their planned appointment has been postponed should attend as normal.”