EBRD helps transform three hospitals in Montenegro

EBRD makes its first energy efficiency investment in public buildings in Montenegro

Loan to finance various energy efficiency measures in three hospital buildings

Project to improve energy performance, environmental sustainability and patient well-being

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a loan of up to €12 million to the government of Montenegro to improve the energy efficiency of three hospital buildings. The funds will go to the Ministry of Health, which has overall responsibility for healthcare policy, health system strategy, the maintenance and (re)construction of public hospitals, and health capital investments.

The EU will provide a €2 million investment grant through the EU-EBRD Regional Energy Efficiency Programme for the Western Balkans (REEP), along with a €1 million technical assistance grant for project preparation and implementation, funded through REEP and the EBRD Shareholder Special Fund.

The loan and grants will be used to finance various energy efficiency measures, including the installation of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems, measures to enhance the performance of the buildings and, potentially, renewable energy technology (solar power) in three public hospital buildings: the clinical centre in Podgorica, the hospital in Cetinje and the hospital in Bijelo Polje.

The project will improve the energy performance and environmental sustainability of the renovated hospitals and enhance their structural integrity. It will help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption, resulting in primary energy savings of more than 30 per cent compared with baseline energy consumption.

The project also aims to install heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems, which should significantly improve indoor air quality and thermal comfort levels, leading to a reduction in healthcare-associated infections and better patient outcomes.

The signing was attended by Montenegrin Minister of Finance Novica Vuković, Minister of Health Vojislav Šimun, Remon Zakaria, Head of Montenegro for the EBRD, and Sue Barrett, Director, Head of Infrastructure for Europe, Middle East and Africa at the EBRD.

Novica Vuković, Montenegrin Minister of Finance stated: “We are pleased that with our long-term strategic partner, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, we have signed the first loan arrangement for an energy efficiency project in the field of healthcare, in the amount of 12 million euros, which includes the Clinical Center of Montenegro, the General Hospital in Cetinje and the General Hospital in Bijelo Polje. Energy efficiency is one of the priorities of the energy policy of Montenegro and is recognized as an economical and fast way to increase security of energy supply. Achieving a compromise between a healthy economy and a healthy environment has become the goal of every developed country. The Ministry of Finance, with a high level of responsibility and readiness, will continually support projects aimed at increasing energy efficiency. Our goal is to jointly, with our strategic partners, contribute to better living conditions for our citizens.”

The EU Ambassador to Montenegro Oana Cristina Popa welcomed this investment, which will contribute to the efficiency and quality of the healthcare system and the green agenda. "We are looking forward to a sustained and ambitious agenda of Montenegro for renewable energy and energy efficiency in public buildings, as foreseen in the EU Reform Agenda for Montenegro, in line with the EU renovation wave targets," said Popa.

Sue Barrett said: “We are excited to sign the first EBRD energy efficiency project in Montenegro, which we believe will be followed by other similar investments in the public buildings sector. This project will bring substantial benefits to both the public and the environment through significant improvements in energy performance and environmental sustainability. The renovations will enhance the energy efficiency of the hospitals, leading to better structural integrity, improved air quality and increased comfort levels, which are crucial aspects of healthcare facilities.”

Since Montenegro joined the EBRD in 2006, the Bank has invested more than €800 million in 86 projects there. The Bank’s priorities for the country are to support competitiveness, the green transition and its further integration into regional and global markets.