From banker to businesswoman: how an EBRD and We-Fi mentorship programme inspires ambition

It’s almost impossible to get a sense of the culture and flavour of a country without tasting its traditional cuisine. In the Kyrgyz Republic the food consists mostly of meat and different types of pastry – full of energy and calories to sustain the nomadic lifestyle of old. Nowadays, of course, healthier options are also available.

One of the most popular dishes here, and in other Central Asian countries, is something called manty. It is made of thinly rolled dough and can contain various fillings – meat, onion, or fresh seasonal greens. Manty is mostly popular in the south and north of the country.

Aida Jusupova owns a network of fast-food outlets called Maida Manty, which offer a variety of this delicacy. “Maida” means “small” in Kyrgyz, and indeed they are very tiny in size and prepared mainly with greens and vegetables like spinach, potato, or clover in early spring.

Aida came to Maida Manty almost by chance. “I had been working in a local bank for many years,” she explains. “During my maternity leave I found out that this type of manty was very popular in Bishkek, but nobody knew how to cook it in a proper way. So I started cooking maida manty and delivered them to my relatives and friends. It was quite challenging to combine all my roles considering that I am a mother of three children, so I decided to quit my job at the bank and focus more on cooking. I have never regretted my decision.”

However, finding the ideal recipe for manty was no simple task. She tried many types of flour, fillings, and proportions, consulted many cooks and even the older generations in the south. Eventually, she hit upon the perfect combination. Aida thinks that the main secret of the delicious manty is the quality of the ingredients and fresh greens. Now she offers three types of maida manty, national drinks, and freshly baked bread.

Meeting an ideal mentor

Aida is one of the participants of the EBRD’s Women in Business mentorship programme supported by the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi) and Switzerland. She applied for the programme with a particular request – to improve HR-related issues such as staff recruitment, benefits, and motivation, and creating a comfortable and safe workspace.

“I have been working with my mentor Tilek Alybekov for seven months and have enjoyed every minute,” Aida enthuses. “We have worked with many other coaches and psychologists, and I had the great opportunity to meet other successful women entrepreneurs. We have supported each other and shared our experience as well as challenges. Now I have established my own network of inspiring women and their success motivates me in my work,” she adds.

Tilek Alybekov, an owner of consultant company and mentor, helped Aida to implement a new HR policy in her company and install a new accounting and reporting system. He also encouraged Aida to broaden her business and produce semi-finished frozen products. She acquired special equipment and now sells her products in small grocery stores.

Working with the mentorship programme has given Aida the skills and support she needed to create a life that she had always wanted. “I have always dreamt about having my own business to be more flexible and plan my own time. I have finally found this balance. Now I have more time for my myself and for my family. I love sports and different mindfulness practices. The mentorship programme has broadened my horizons and helped me to be more open-minded and ambitious.”