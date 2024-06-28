EBRD Vice Presidents to attend Egypt-EU investment conference

EBRD Vice Presidents Rigterink and Patrone attend Egypt-EU investment conference

They will speak at panels covering investment, climate and the green economy

The Bank has invested more than €12 billion in 180 projects in the country

The EBRD First Vice President Jürgen Rigterink and the Vice President for Banking Matteo Patrone will be visiting Egypt on 29 June to 3 July to attend the Egypt-EU investment conference.

Mr Rigterink and Mr Patrone will attend the opening ceremony led by the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and the European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen. They will also attend the fireside chat with the Prime Minister of Egypt, Mostafa Madbouli and the EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood Enlargement Negotiations, Olivér Várhelyi.

Mr Rigterink will speak at two panels: “Showcasing Egypt’s reform agenda and investment climate” and “Financing the future: financial vehicles to support investments”.

Mr Patrone will take part in the panel “Turbocharging Egypt’s green and circular economy”.

During their visit, Mr Rigterink and Mr Patrone will have high-level meetings with government officials and the business community.

They will be joined by Heike Harmgart, EBRD Managing Director for the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean (SEMED) region, and Khalid Hamza, EBRD Head of Egypt.

Egypt is a founding member of the EBRD. Since the start of its operations there in 2012, the Bank has invested more than €12 billion in 180 projects in the country.