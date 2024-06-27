Wisconsinites Urged Not to Eat Diamond Shruumz-brand Products

For Immediate Release June 28, 2024 Contact Elizabeth Goodsitt, 608-266-1683

Jennifer Miller, 608-266-1683

Chocolate bars, cones, and gummies containing psychoactive compounds may cause serious illness

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and federal partners at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are investigating reports of severe illnesses associated with Diamond Shruumz-brand chocolate bars, cones, and gummies. These products contain a proprietary blend of mushrooms and are available for purchase online and at retailers nationwide.

"Products containing psychoactive compounds such as cannabinoids or mushroom extracts are increasing in availability," said DHS Chief Medical Officer and State Epidemiologist for the Bureau of Environmental and Occupational Health Sheryl Bedno. "The Diamond Shruumz-brand products may contain harmful and undisclosed ingredients that can cause serious illness when eaten, and we ask Wisconsinites who have purchased these products not to consume them."

On June 12, 2024, the CDC released a Health Advisory reporting severe illnesses associated with Diamond Shruumz-brand products. As of June 25, 2024, a total of 39 illnesses have been reported in 20 different states. To date, Wisconsin has no reported cases. Of the 39 people who became ill after eating these products, more than half were hospitalized. People who became ill from Diamond Shruumz-brand edibles reported a variety of severe symptoms including seizures, loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness, abnormal heart rates, high or low blood pressure, nausea, and vomiting.

Retailers should not sell or distribute any of these products and should hold them until further direction is given by the FDA.

People who became ill after eating these products should talk to their health care provider or seek medical care. Wisconsinites can also call the Wisconsin Poison Center at 800-222-1222 to report symptoms. Anyone who has purchased these items should throw them away.

Health care providers who suspect someone is ill as a result of these edibles can consult with a toxicologist at the Wisconsin Poison Center and are asked to report illnesses to the Wisconsin Poison Center or directly to the FDA by completing an online MedWatch Voluntary Reporting form.

The investigation into these illnesses is still ongoing by the FDA. DHS and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will continue to monitor the situation and will give updates when available. Learn more and get updates on the FDA website.